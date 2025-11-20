Young Innovations and Umayana Partner to Launch Murnia® Mouth Spray: Natural Moisture for Persistent Oral Dryness and Daily Oral Health Maintenance

Revolutionary Biotechnology-Based Formula with Patented Molecular Compound Delivers Lasting Comfort Through Natural, Moisture-Rich Ingredients and Multi-Mechanism Support

ALGONQUIN, Ill., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Innovations, a leading dental industry innovator, and Umayana, a biotechnology company, announced their partnership to launch Murnia® Mouth Spray in the United States. This collaboration introduces a new approach to oral care and comfort by providing natural moisture with a patented formula for persistent oral dryness affecting over 25 million Americans, with prevalence expected to increase significantly due to aging populations, medication use, and lifestyle factors.1

Murnia® Mouth Spray is an alcohol-free way to quickly refresh and moisturize your mouth. Its formula is designed to match the natural pH of saliva, and it features patented Murnia® extract along with naturally sourced betaine to help support your mouth’s moisture and protein balance.

Oral dryness, which many people suffer from in silence, can lead to poor oral health beyond discomfort that can be mentally and physically taxing. On the other hand, an acidic oral environment – a typical result of oral dryness – can be a contributing factor to tooth decay and mouth infection. With studies pointing to a strong link between oral health and overall health, managing oral dryness and daily oral care while maintaining a healthy oral pH level is key for comfort and wellness.

The oral cavity is one of the body's most dynamic environments, with constant exposure to daily challenges with what we eat and the environment. Maintaining oral comfort, moisture balance and neutral pH is essential but can be challenging. With that in mind, Murnia® Mouth Spray was specifically designed to deliver natural moisture and soothing comfort through multi-mechanism care that supports daily oral management as part of a comprehensive oral care routine.

Murnia® Mouth Spray represents a new category in oral wellness: a natural, science-backed solution that soothes persistent dryness with natural, moisture-rich ingredients that include hyaluronic acid and betaine, as well as neutral oral pH.

"Existing solutions for oral dryness can cause side effects over long-term use and may not work for everyone or every situation," said Gulbin Muftuoglu, President of Umayana. "Murnia® Mouth Spray both complements and is a safe alternative to the products that exist. It works differently than other products with its proprietary patented formula without trying to substitute or stimulate saliva and instead provides natural, intense hydration."

The Murnia® Mouth Spray Difference:

Born from biotech research in cancer wound care, Murnia® Mouth Spray's proprietary molecular compound brings this scientific heritage to everyday wellness with a formulation that delivers comprehensive oral moisture and comfort:

Intense, Natural Moisture: Features hyaluronic acid – known to retain 1000X its weight in water2 – and betaine, a natural humectant that attracts and retains moisture. These ingredients work synergistically to provide immediate natural moisture and sustained hydration throughout the day.

Neutral oral pH: Formulated at neutral oral pH level to support a balanced microbiome.

Safe & Compatible: GRAS-list, alcohol-free natural ingredients that are safe to swallow with no synthetic or harmful ingredients.

The patented formulation features a standardized sesquiterpene-rich compound derived from natural sources. Unlike solutions that may cause unwanted side effects or complications with extended use, Murnia® Mouth Spray's gentle, all-natural approach – developed through rigorous scientific research – allows for worry-free daily maintenance.

"People want effective solutions, but they also want natural ingredients they can feel good about using every day," said John Frymark, Vice President of North America Direct at Young Innovations. "Murnia® Mouth Spray delivers both through natural moisture relief powered by proven biotechnology, giving people confidence in what they're putting in their mouths."

Murnia® Mouth Spray is now available through dental professionals. For more information, visit https://yng.ink/4oLaVN4.

About Young Innovations

Young Innovations is a leading manufacturer, distributor and educator across the oral healthcare industry dedicated to developing and supplying innovative solutions that connect good oral health to good overall health. Young's mission is to create A Lifetime of Oral Health™ for dental professionals and their patients and is committed to strengthening the dental community by empowering clinicians to practice at the top of their license.

To learn more about Young Innovations, visit younginnovations.com, and connect with Young on social media: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Umayana

Umayana has 35 years of biotechnology, R&D and consumer experience with a mission to provide effective and safe care. Murnia®, a brand of Umayana, exists to prevent, treat and relieve severe wounds and conditions of the mucosa and skin utilizing its IP molecular compound that has a proven mechanism of action. Having started and demonstrated significant results in oral mucositis and dryness for cancer patients, Murnia® is now launching its patented mouth spray formula that provides natural moisture and oral health maintenance for millions of people in the US.

To learn more, visit: https://www.murniaoralcare.com

