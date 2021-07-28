Younique Announces Changes to the Presenter Fast Start Program

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah-based beauty products company Younique has officially updated its successful Fast Start Program for new presenters, effective immediately. After having considerable success throughout the years, Younique hopes to offer even more to those considering an opportunity to launch their own business.

The Fast Start Program has always been geared towards getting Younique presenters heading in the right direction as quickly as possible. In a competitive market, the lack of instant rewards can steer people away from pursuing a gig opportunity with Younique. The new changes lower the initial cost and open the door for a work from home opportunity for many new presenters.

Start-up costs for the initial business information and details from Younique now come in at $35. Lowering the price as much as possible here opens the door up to more potential presenters than ever. This fee covers the cost of setting presenters up the basics of launching their own business, different paths to income, and more. They are constantly making upgrades to the tools for presenters to succeed in the current industry landscape.

Joining is one part of the process, but having inventory is another. New presenters do not need to hold inventory to kickstart a business; however, Younique offers a starter bundle at a discounted price when new presenters first signup. When combining the initial $35 and the starter bundle, presenters have every opportunity to make their first sale with just a $99 investment. Having the ability to reduce the cost so much has made a huge impact on the number of beauty lovers wanting to take the initiative and sell Younique cosmetics on their own. This is the most affordable opportunity offered in the company's history for people to start a business on their own. A big part of motivating the next wave of successful presenters is to show a path to success early.

Existing presenters are not excluded in this refresh and have the opportunity to take advantage of lower prices for a new product bundle featuring eye makeup. They have the same access to this discounted bundle to help take their sales to the next level. The discount is perfect for the summer months, as many people are getting back to normal with their day-to-day life after the pandemic. That means more are investing in their appearance again. Shoppers are eager to try new products while also being conscientious about price and of course having different options.

Those looking to get started as a presenter with Younique can find more information on the Fast Start Program by visiting their website, https://www.youniqueproducts.com. People can find all current products and other news related to the company there as well.

About Younique

Since 2012, Younique has been a leader in the beauty products industry online. As a direct sales company, presenters take on the role of helping sell affordable cosmetics to friends, family, and more. The company's direct sales setup helps cut down on costs and pass those savings to consumers. Younique has received awards from allure, TZR, GH, and more as one of the direct sales beauty industry leaders.

Jeff Hansen

Digital Marketing Manager

Good Guy News

5468247851

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com

SOURCE Younique