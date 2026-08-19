Your Child Is Charged With a DUI--Now What? | Wichita Juvenile Crimes Law Firm

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Few phone calls are more unsettling for a parent than learning their child has been charged with a DUI. Once the initial shock wears off, the questions usually come quickly. What penalties are they facing? Will this affect college admissions? Is this going to stay on their record forever? While a juvenile DUI charge is serious, one mistake does not have to define your child's future. In fact, the actions you take in the days and weeks ahead can make a significant difference in their legal outcome. Find out what to do if your child is charged with a DUI, according to experts at our Wichita juvenile crimes law firm.

Don't Assume This Will Follow Them Forever

One of the first concerns many parents have is whether a DUI conviction will permanently impact their child's future. While every case is different, there may be options available down the road to help limit the long-term consequences. Depending on the circumstances, some offenses may eventually qualify for expungement. This legal process can prevent certain criminal records from appearing in many background checks, making it easier to pursue educational and employment opportunities later in life.

Expungement is not available in every situation, but understanding your options early can help you make informed decisions throughout the case.

Ask Whether Diversion Is Available

For some juveniles, diversion may provide an opportunity to avoid a conviction altogether. Diversion programs are designed to give young people a chance to learn from their mistakes while meeting specific requirements set by the court or the prosecutor. These requirements often include educational courses, community service, substance abuse evaluations, or maintaining good behavior for a designated period of time. Successfully completing a diversion program can lead to the dismissal of charges in some cases. If diversion is an option, it is often worth exploring as part of your overall legal strategy.

Take Proactive Steps Toward Rehabilitation

Sometimes a DUI is the result of a single poor decision; other times, it may signal habits or challenges that deserve attention before they become larger problems. Participating in an alcohol education or treatment program can demonstrate accountability and a willingness to make positive changes, and courts often look favorably on young people who take proactive steps to address the underlying issues that contributed to the offense.

Take Steps To Protect Their Academic Future

A juvenile DUI charge can affect more than just a driver's license. Depending on the circumstances, it may also impact scholarships, extracurricular activities, or other educational opportunities. If your child faces disciplinary action from a school or loses a scholarship because of a DUI charge, it may be possible to appeal the decision or provide additional information about the situation.

Evidence of academic performance, community involvement, and rehabilitation efforts can sometimes help demonstrate that a single mistake should not outweigh years of hard work. While every institution handles these situations differently, it is important to understand your options before assuming the door has been closed.

Partner With a Juvenile Crimes Lawyer Early

When your child's future is on the line, having experienced legal guidance can make a meaningful difference. A Wichita juvenile crimes law firm can evaluate the circumstances of the case, explain the potential consequences, and identify opportunities to pursue a more favorable outcome—whether that means seeking diversion, negotiating reduced penalties or preparing for future expungement opportunities. With the right support, a clear plan, and experienced legal representation, many young people are able to move forward from a mistake and continue building a successful future.

Have You Been Accused?

If your child is facing DUI charges, we encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm as soon as possible. While every case is different, and no conclusions should be drawn without first consulting an experienced Wichita juvenile crimes law firm about the specifics of your case, it is always in your best interest to have a skilled attorney by your side from the beginning.

Request a Free Consultation

Do you or a loved one need the assistance of a juvenile crimes lawyer in Wichita? We encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm at (316) 243-5903 for a free consultation.

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SOURCE McConnell Law Firm