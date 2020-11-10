Your Holidays Reimagined

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After getting through a tough summer, instead of looking forward to the upcoming holidays, you may be grappling with whether to forgo them altogether or figure out a safe way to celebrate with loved ones. Don't despair. Whether it's an alternative to a family Thanksgiving or the company holiday party, Dragonfly Designs has 100% LIVE virtual events to add to your own plans or to center your day around!

AUTUMN

Autumn Painting Beaded Snowflake

Plan a hands-on, virtual activity with Dragonfly Designs like a Turkey Cartooning or Autumn Painting Party ! Friendly, expert artists will guide you and your guests for one hour, leaving 30 minutes for socializing and showing off your creations! This is perfect for a 'Friendsgiving' with your pals.

! Friendly, expert artists will guide you and your guests for one hour, leaving 30 minutes for socializing and showing off your creations! This is perfect for a 'Friendsgiving' with your pals. Send notes to family members letting them know why you're grateful for them.

Call Grandma and ask how to make her famous sweet potatoes and then walk through the recipe together over the phone.

Wear your 'Sunday best' and set a pretty table. This really helps differentiate the day from the rest and gets everyone in a festive spirit.

WINTER

If you can't dash through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh, join Dragonfly Designs in an online winter wonderland! Their virtual Winter Scenery Painting, Beaded Snowflake and Sequin Ornament Parties will definitely spread needed holiday joy. Learn how to draw a snowy scene and bring it to life with acrylic paint. If you like things a bit more sparkly, get your family, friends or co-workers together to create magical sequin ornaments or beaded snowflakes! Hang on the tree, display in a glass bowl or adorn gifts with these bedazzled beauties.

Pick a local food bank or charity to support and ask family, friends and colleagues to donate items or funds. Be sure to let everyone know the difference they made!

Drop off holiday cards at a senior center and brighten someone's day.

Do a cookie swap with neighbors (don't forget to include the recipe).

Set up an outdoor hot cider stand! Invite loved ones to drive by and enjoy a cup of cheer!

Dragonfly Designs can customize a virtual event to fit your needs! For more information, please visit their website. To reach owner Stacee Gillelen, email her at [email protected] or call 650-303-1900.

Photos available upon request.

Press Contact: Heidi Doerfert

Content Writer/Editor

[email protected]

SOURCE Dragonfly Designs