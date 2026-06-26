Your Personal Information May Have Been Affected by a Data Security Incident Involving STIIIZY Inc.

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following notice is being issued by the Court approved Claims Administrator and has been authorized by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, in In Re: STIIIZY Inc. Data Breach Security Litigation, No. 2:25-cv-00490 ("Action").

What is this lawsuit about? This is a Court-authorized Class Notice of a proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit. The Settlement will resolve a lawsuit brought on behalf of persons who allege STIIIZY, Inc. (referred to as "STIIIZY" or "Defendant") committed legal violations in connection with an October 2024 data breach where certain information was stolen from Defendant's servers (the "Data Security Incident"). STIIIZY denies these allegations, denies violations of any law, and denies all liability.

Who is a Class Member? The Class includes all persons whose personally identifiable information or private health information (collectively "Private Information") was accessed, compromised, or stolen in the Data Security Incident announced by Defendant on January 7, 2025. There is also a subclass that includes all persons who were residents of California when doing business with Defendant, whose Private Information was accessed, compromised, or stolen in the Data Security Incident announced by Defendant on January 7, 2025.

What are the benefits? Important: You must submit a claim to receive any monetary benefit or credit monitoring. If you do nothing you will receive nothing – but you will still be bound by this Settlement.

The Settlement provides the following benefits:

Credit Monitoring and Insurance Services: All Class Members may elect, in addition to the Documented Losses or Pro Rata Cash Fund Payment compensation options, to receive two years of Credit Monitoring, Fraud Consultation, and Identity Theft Restoration Services, which will include (i) up to $1 million dollars of identity theft insurance coverage and (ii) three-bureau credit monitoring.

All Class Members may elect, in addition to the Documented Losses or Pro Rata Cash Fund Payment compensation options, to receive two years of Credit Monitoring, Consultation, and Identity Theft Restoration Services, which will include (i) up to $1 million dollars of identity theft insurance coverage and (ii) three-bureau credit monitoring. Pro Rata Cash Fund Payment: If you do not wish to submit documentation, you may instead elect to receive a Pro Rata Cash Payment by submitting a timely and valid Claim Form. No documentation is required.

If you do not wish to submit documentation, you may instead elect to receive a Pro Rata Cash Payment by submitting a timely and valid Claim Form. Compensation for Documented Losses: Class Members may submit a claim for Documented Losses up to seven-thousand and five-hundred dollars ($7,500) per individual. Defendant will pay valid and timely submitted claims for the following: unreimbursed costs, expenses or charges incurred addressing or remedying identity theft, fraud , or misuse of personal information and/or other issues reasonably traceable to the Data Security Incident upon submission of an approved claim and supporting documentation. If you intend to claim these benefits, you must file your claim online or mail in the claim form available on the settlement website.

Class Members may submit a claim for Documented Losses up to seven-thousand and five-hundred dollars ($7,500) per individual. Defendant will pay valid and timely submitted claims for the following: unreimbursed costs, expenses or charges incurred addressing or remedying identity theft, , or misuse of personal information and/or other issues reasonably traceable to the Data Security Incident upon submission of an approved claim and supporting documentation. If you intend to claim these benefits, you must file your claim online or mail in the claim form available on the settlement website. Business Practice Changes: Defendant has also agreed to make certain business practice changes that will enhance its cybersecurity system to better protect customer data in the future.

How to file a claim. To receive benefits, you must submit a Claim Form online or by mail. Claim Forms are available at www.StiiizyDataBreachSettlement.com and must be submitted or postmarked by September 10, 2026. If you do not submit a Claim Form, you will not receive Settlement benefits .

What are my other options?

Do Nothing: If you do nothing, you remain in the Settlement. You give up your rights to sue but you will not get any compensation as a Class Member. You must submit a Claim Form if you wish to receive Settlement benefits and will not receive Settlement benefits if you do not do anything .

Exclude Yourself: You can get out of the Settlement and keep your right to sue about the claims in this Action, but you will not get any compensation from the Settlement. You must submit a Request for Exclusion to the Claims Administrator by August 26, 2026.

Object: You can stay in the Settlement but tell the Court why you think the Settlement should not be approved. Your written objection must be submitted by August 26, 2026.

Detailed instructions on how to file a Claim Form, exclude yourself, or object can be found on the found on the Settlement Website.

Attend a hearing: The Court will hold the Final Approval Hearing on October 19, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. PT, to consider whether the proposed Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate, to consider Plaintiff's Counsel's Fees and Expenses amount for attorneys' fees not to exceed $737,500 plus reasonable expenses, estimated at $30,000, and request a Service Award of $2,500 for each Class Representative ($15,000 total), and to consider whether and if it should be approved. The date and time of the hearing may change without further notice. Please check the Settlement Website to confirm that date has not changed and for a Zoom link to remotely attend the hearing. You may attend the hearing, with your own attorney, at your own expense, but you do not have to.

This is only a summary. For additional information, including a copy of the Settlement Agreement and other documents, visit the documents section of the Settlement Website or contact class counsel at 1-858-351-3077 or [email protected]. You may also contact the Claims Administrator to update your address or contact information by visiting the Settlement Website or call 1-855-907-2590.

PLEASE DO NOT TELEPHONE THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE TO INQUIRE ABOUT THIS SETTLEMENT OR THE CLAIM PROCESS.

SOURCE Stiiizy Claims Administrator