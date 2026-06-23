You're Overpaying for Your Glasses: BLACKSHEEP Launches in the U.S. to Change That

The factory-to-consumer marketplace launches in the U.S., revealing the true cost of glasses and challenging a system built on markup, not value

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the eyewear industry's greatest secret is out: BLACKSHEEP.IO has officially launched in the U.S. to dismantle what it calls a multi-billion-dollar scam. For decades, Americans have been forced to pay hefty prices for products that cost a fraction of that to produce. Retail's era of the middleman is over.

"I've spent 20 years inside this industry, and today, I'm betraying its secrets," says Pierre Wizman, Founder of BLACKSHEEP. "There is no such thing as 'luxury' plastic. Whether you pay $20 or $600, the cost of production remains the same. The rest are inflated costs and corporate greed. I'm here to return that money to the consumer's pocket."

BLACKSHEEP eliminates showrooms, marketing fluff, and markup, delivering factory-direct pricing to the American doorstep. The result is a radically simplified offer that preserves the quality expected from modern eyewear: designer frames start at $1; prescription lenses at $5; and progressive lenses at $25, with access to more than 20,000 frame styles.

While retail giants claim to be affordable, they still hide layers of profit behind every checkout. BLACKSHEEP is an economic correction. By connecting AI-optimized factories directly to consumers, the company is proving that vision is a right, not a luxury.

"For years, brands have been charging $500 for prescription glasses that cost less than a sandwich to manufacture," continued Wizman. "What consumers see as a retail price is a system built on layered markups designed to obscure the real cost. We exist to remove every layer between the factory and the consumer to reveal the true cost. If you want to pay for a CEO's private jet, go to an optician. If you want the truth, go to BLACKSHEEP."

As consumers increasingly question how retail pricing is constructed, eyewear stands out as one of the most opaque categories in the market. BLACKSHEEP enters the U.S. to strip those layers away, prioritizing pricing transparency as a defining pressure point and ushering in a new era for retail transparency.

For more information, visit blacksheep.io and follow @blacksheeprevolution on Instagram and TikTok and @blacksheep.io on Facebook.

About BLACKSHEEP

BLACKSHEEP is a factory-to-consumer marketplace built to reconnect product pricing with production reality. By removing unnecessary intermediaries, BLACKSHEEP aims to offer radically lower prices with tighter quality control and greater transparency. Eyewear is the company's entry point, but the model is designed to extend far beyond a single category.

SOURCE BLACKSHEEP