TikTok-Viral Eyewear Brand BLACKSHEEP Takes Aim at U.S. Market offering Prescription Glasses as low as $4 in Black Friday Promotion
Nov 21, 2025, 07:00 ET
Direct-to-consumer disruptor offers consumers 50% off prescription eyewear that is already more affordable than a cup of coffee
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACKSHEEP.io, the European eyewear phenomenon that's gone viral on TikTok, is launching its first U.S. Black Friday sale with an unprecedented offer that includes 50% off the company's entire catalog of 20,000+ styles with code BLACKFRIDAY50 — bringing complete prescription glasses to as low as $3.98 (US dollar).
The global eyewear company has already captured millions of views on TikTok across Europe with consumers praising their pricing model and product quality. American shoppers can now take advantage of this unique direct-to-consumer model that's disrupting the traditional eyewear industry.
"People are naturally skeptical when they first hear about us... they think it sounds too good to be true," said Pierre Wizman, BLACKSHEEP CEO and founder of parent company Polette.com. "But the truth is simple: we make glasses in the same factories as luxury brands, but we cut out the middlemen, the licensing fees and the 1000% markups. These are the same $300 glasses you would buy elsewhere, just without all the myriad costs that result in overpriced products."
How BLACKSHEEP Delivers Eyewear Equivalent to the Cost of a Latte:
- Direct relationships with manufacturers (no intermediaries)
- No celebrity endorsements or expensive marketing campaigns
- No retail overhead or luxury brand licensing fees
- Transparent pricing model — even accounting for tariffs
All Products, Including These Customer Favorites, are 50% Off through Cyber Monday:
- Rectangular Golden Metal $2.95
- Rectangular Tortoiseshell Sunglasses $7.95
- Oval Transparent TR90 $9.95
- Geometric Black TR90 $9.95
- Geometric Pink Metal $9.95
- Oval Yellow TR90 $12.95
- Invisible Silver Titanium $27.95
What TikTok Users Are Saying:
- "Do you realize the scam we were facing for years on glasses? This new site that just came out offers frames for $2!": 468.7K views
- "[These prices] are disgusting!" 1M views
- "I paid $18 for these glasses with prescription lenses. Let that sink in!": 58K views
With the BLACKFRIDAY50 code, BLACKSHEEP's already low prices become even more affordable: eco-responsible frames starting at $1.48 (regularly $2.95), complete single-vision prescription glasses as low as $3.98 (frames + lenses), progressive lenses with latest freeform technology just $12.50 (regularly $25).
All orders deliver to the U.S. in 7 days (free shipping on orders $80+, otherwise $6), and the discount applies to BLACKSHEEP's entire catalog — no exclusions, no minimum purchase requirements.
"We're not Shein or Temu," Wizman added, "Our glasses are made in facilities that meet the same quality and ethical standards as major global brands. We just believe people shouldn't have to choose between seeing clearly and paying rent, especially in today's economy when everyone is concerned about affordability."
The BLACKFRIDAY50 promotion runs through Cyber Monday, December 1, 2025, at blacksheep.io.
About BLACKSHEEP
BLACKSHEEP is the global eyewear foundation of Polette.com, founded to restore fairness in an industry dominated by inflated margins. By connecting consumers directly to manufacturers, BLACKSHEEP offers prescription glasses at true production costs, making quality eyewear accessible to everyone.
No B.S. Just BLACKSHEEP.
