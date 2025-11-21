TikTok-Viral Eyewear Brand BLACKSHEEP Takes Aim at U.S. Market offering Prescription Glasses as low as $4 in Black Friday Promotion

"These are the same $300 glasses you would buy elsewhere, just without all the myriad costs." Post this

"People are naturally skeptical when they first hear about us... they think it sounds too good to be true," said Pierre Wizman, BLACKSHEEP CEO and founder of parent company Polette.com. "But the truth is simple: we make glasses in the same factories as luxury brands, but we cut out the middlemen, the licensing fees and the 1000% markups. These are the same $300 glasses you would buy elsewhere, just without all the myriad costs that result in overpriced products."

How BLACKSHEEP Delivers Eyewear Equivalent to the Cost of a Latte:

Direct relationships with manufacturers (no intermediaries)





No celebrity endorsements or expensive marketing campaigns





No retail overhead or luxury brand licensing fees





Transparent pricing model — even accounting for tariffs

All Products, Including These Customer Favorites, are 50% Off through Cyber Monday:

What TikTok Users Are Saying:

With the BLACKFRIDAY50 code, BLACKSHEEP's already low prices become even more affordable: eco-responsible frames starting at $1.48 (regularly $2.95), complete single-vision prescription glasses as low as $3.98 (frames + lenses), progressive lenses with latest freeform technology just $12.50 (regularly $25).

All orders deliver to the U.S. in 7 days (free shipping on orders $80+, otherwise $6), and the discount applies to BLACKSHEEP's entire catalog — no exclusions, no minimum purchase requirements.

"We're not Shein or Temu," Wizman added, "Our glasses are made in facilities that meet the same quality and ethical standards as major global brands. We just believe people shouldn't have to choose between seeing clearly and paying rent, especially in today's economy when everyone is concerned about affordability."

The BLACKFRIDAY50 promotion runs through Cyber Monday, December 1, 2025, at blacksheep.io.

About BLACKSHEEP

BLACKSHEEP is the global eyewear foundation of Polette.com, founded to restore fairness in an industry dominated by inflated margins. By connecting consumers directly to manufacturers, BLACKSHEEP offers prescription glasses at true production costs, making quality eyewear accessible to everyone.

No B.S. Just BLACKSHEEP.

