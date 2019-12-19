YouVue Launches To Enable Immersive 3D Viewing Anywhere, On Any Device

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YouVue is coming out of stealth mode to launch a first-of-its kind 3D sharing platform that will provide immersive viewing on any device, anywhere in the world. Unlike other 3D offerings, YouVue streams lifelike, photorealistic experiences from any 3D media source (even over limited bandwidth) to be consumed on everyday mobile devices. YouVue shareholders include SoftBank, Airbus, Bill Gates, Greg Wyler, and Invention Science Fund (ISF) at Intellectual Ventures.

"All solutions to date have been housed in closed ecosystems. YouVue unlocks the potential of AR/VR by making premium 3D media accessible and freely available to everyone no matter what device you are using, including the smartphones in your hands," said Joe Mikhail, CEO of YouVue and a respected AR/VR industry veteran.

Immersive 3D content is growing in volume at 25% annually with potential to impact virtually every aspect of our personal and professional lives. As a result, consumers and producers of media alike are excited about 3D, but until now, 3D experiences have only been available on high-end devices or in certain venues.

"As the pace of innovation in 3D picks up, the industry will continue to face technical hurdles to actually delivering 3D experiences outside of controlled environments and into mainstream applications," said Conrad Burke, Vice President of New Ventures, ISF Incubator at Intellectual Ventures. "While the world's content producers - and consumers alike - anticipate the exciting opportunities for lifelike 3D experiences on virtually any device, it takes visionaries like Joe Mikhail and the team at YouVue to solve the hard tech problems and bring these concepts to life."

Before founding YouVue as CEO, Mikhail was the Chief Revenue Officer at Meta, a leader in augmented reality. He joined Meta from Lenovo, where he identified groundbreaking technologies and established strategic equity investments as the Head of Worldwide Open Innovation. In addition to driving corporate incubation, technology spin-outs and corporate venture capital (CVC) programs, Mikhail is an entrepreneur who has successfully founded and directed several software startups. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of California, Irvine.

YouVue is unlocking the world of 3D media for all people to experience – when, where and how they choose. Founded in 2019 and led by CEO Joe Mikhail, YouVue is already engaging with content creators - including leading corporations, advertising firms, entertainment companies and others - to explore new ways to deliver immersive 3D experiences directly to their audience, whether in store or at home. Its technical team and advisors bring experience from Microsoft, SolidWorks, Facebook, HP, and PWC. Shareholders include SoftBank, Airbus, Bill Gates, Greg Wyler, and Invention Science Fund (ISF) at Intellectual Ventures. www.youvue.com

