YSMART Launches BULLET3: A 3cm Micro Keychain Flashlight with Pro-Grade LEDs

The IPX8 waterproof EDC light has already attracted 400+ backers and £26,000+ on Kickstarter

LONDON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YSMART, the creator of compact everyday carry tools and keychain flashlights, has launched its newest Kickstarter campaign: BULLET3, a 3cm micro flashlight built for serious everyday performance.

Now two weeks into the campaign, BULLET3 has already gained strong traction, with more than 400 backers and over £26,000 funded. Designed as YSMART's smallest Bullet flashlight yet, BULLET3 combines a fingertip-sized body, IPX8 waterproof protection, premium metal materials, and pro-grade LED performance in a tool small enough to stay on a keychain every day.

See BULLET3 in action: tiny size, twist operation, IPX8 waterproofing, and three LED options. Speed Speed BULLET3 packs pro-grade LED performance into a 3cm IPX8 waterproof keychain flashlight. BULLET3 comes in Black Aluminum, Brass, Polished Titanium, and Stonewashed Titanium.

Following years of experience across multiple flashlight campaigns and support from thousands of backers worldwide, YSMART designed BULLET3 to take a different direction from its previous magnetic quick-release models. Instead of adding more mechanisms, BULLET3 focuses on simplicity, size, waterproofing, and light quality.

"Our goal with BULLET3 was simple: make a tiny light that still feels like a real tool," said the YSMART team. "Many micro keychain lights are small, but the LED and beam quality are often treated as secondary. With BULLET3, we wanted to take the light quality seriously, even in a 3cm body."

A 3cm Light Built for Everyday Carry

At just 3cm long and starting from 5g, BULLET3 is designed to disappear on a keychain until it is needed. It is small enough for daily carry, but built for real everyday situations — unlocking a door at night, checking inside a bag, finding dropped items, walking outdoors, camping, traveling, or keeping a backup light close at hand.

The twist-style operation keeps the design simple and reliable. It also helps BULLET3 achieve its compact size and IPX8 waterproof protection, making it ready for rain, splashes, wet outdoor use, and unexpected conditions.

Pro-Grade LEDs in a Micro Flashlight

One of BULLET3's biggest upgrades is its LED selection. The 6500K Cool White version uses a CREE XP-GR LED, chosen for its round light-emitting surface, which helps create a cleaner, smoother, and more focused beam through the optic. The 4000K Warm White and 660nm Red Light versions use Luminus SST-20 LEDs, giving backers lighting choices for different real-world needs.

Cool White is designed for crisp visibility and outdoor tasks. Warm White offers a softer and more comfortable beam for close-up use. Red Light helps preserve night vision for camping, fishing, photography setups, and low-light environments.

Each version features two brightness levels, giving users a lower mode for longer use and a higher mode when stronger visibility is needed.

Premium Materials, Different Carry Styles

BULLET3 is available in four material options: Black Aluminum, Brass, Polished Titanium, and Stonewashed Titanium. Aluminum offers the lightest carry option, brass brings a classic solid feel, and titanium delivers strength, durability, and premium EDC appeal.

The campaign offers single units, mix-and-match sets, collector packs, and titanium bundles. Backers will be able to choose their LED options and materials after the campaign through the post-campaign survey.

Now Live on Kickstarter

The BULLET3 campaign is now live on Kickstarter with Limited Early Bird rewards available. YSMART invites EDC enthusiasts, gadget lovers, outdoor users, and everyday backers to experience a tiny waterproof flashlight built with serious light performance.

To learn more or back the campaign, visit:

https://shorturl.at/GtfJ3

Media Kit:

https://shorturl.at/wAteA

15% Affiliate Program:

https://ysmart.kickbooster.me/boost/bullet3-a-3cm-micro-flashlight

Press Contact:

WEB: WWW.YSMART.CO.UK

TEL: 07749 368272

Team YSMART

[email protected]

SOURCE YSMART