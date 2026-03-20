A Notebook Built for Real Life: YSMART Launches the "All-Proof" Field Notebook on Kickstarter

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YSMART

Mar 20, 2026, 08:56 ET

Designed to withstand rain, spills, pressure, and everyday chaos, this carbon fiber notebook challenges what a notebook should be.

Most notebooks are designed for perfect conditions.
Clean desks. Dry environments. Careful handling.
But real life doesn't work that way.
Coffee spills. Rainstorms. Overstuffed bags. Sudden pressure.
And that's exactly where most notebooks fail.

LONDON, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YSMART, a brand known for creating innovative everyday carry gear, has just launched its latest Kickstarter project: the All-Proof Field Notebook — a notebook built not for ideal scenarios, but for the unpredictable nature of real-world use.

Instead of asking users to protect their notebook, this one is designed to protect what matters inside — your notes.

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YSMART: The All-Proof Field Notebook A rugged field notebook built with carbon fiber armor and waterproof stone paper pages that resist water, tearing, and everyday abuse.
YSMART: The All-Proof Field Notebook A rugged field notebook built with carbon fiber armor and waterproof stone paper pages that resist water, tearing, and everyday abuse.
YSMART: The All-Proof Field Notebook A rugged field notebook built with carbon fiber armor and waterproof stone paper pages that resist water, tearing, and everyday abuse.
YSMART: The All-Proof Field Notebook A rugged field notebook built with carbon fiber armor and waterproof stone paper pages that resist water, tearing, and everyday abuse.
YSMART: The All-Proof Field Notebook A rugged field notebook built with carbon fiber armor and waterproof stone paper pages that resist water, tearing, and everyday abuse.
YSMART: The All-Proof Field Notebook A rugged field notebook built with carbon fiber armor and waterproof stone paper pages that resist water, tearing, and everyday abuse.

Built for the Conditions That Break Ordinary Notebooks

At the core of the All-Proof Notebook is a simple idea:
a notebook should keep working, no matter what happens around it.

To achieve this, YSMART rethinks both the structure and materials:

– Carbon Fiber Cover
Rigid, lightweight, and highly durable, the carbon fiber cover resists bending, warping, and daily wear — whether it's packed tightly in a bag or used on the go.

– Waterproof Stone Paper Pages
Unlike traditional paper, stone paper doesn't absorb water. Ink won't smear, and pages won't wrinkle or tear when exposed to rain, sweat, or spills — keeping notes clear and readable in any condition.

– Real-World Durability
From travel and outdoor exploration to everyday carry, the notebook is built to handle pressure, impact, and unpredictable environments without requiring careful handling.

Designed for People Who Actually Use Their Gear
The All-Proof Notebook isn't just about extreme durability — it's about usability.

It's designed for:

  • Travelers documenting journeys on the move
  • Outdoor enthusiasts facing changing weather conditions
  • Field researchers and creators capturing ideas in unpredictable environments
  • Everyday users who simply want a notebook that won't fall apart in a crowded bag

Whether it's a quick sketch, a to-do list, or field notes, the notebook stays functional when traditional options fail.

A Continuation of YSMART's EDC Philosophy

This launch builds on YSMART's track record of creating compact, high-performance everyday carry tools.

With a focus on premium materials, practical design, and real-world reliability, the brand continues to push beyond conventional expectations — turning simple tools into durable, dependable gear.

Now Live on Kickstarter

The All-Proof Field Notebook is now live on Kickstarter, with limited Early Bird rewards available for backers.

Explore the campaign herehttps://shorturl.at/FwypJ

Media kit (images & videos): https://shorturl.at/y7Myk

Affiliate Programme (15% commission): https://ysmart.kickbooster.me/boost/ysmart-the-all-proof-field

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SOURCE YSMART

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