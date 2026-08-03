Zakay Law Group, APLC Files a Class Action Against the LGBTQ Center Orange County, Alleging Failure to Implement and Maintain Appropriate Security Measures, Causing Unauthorized Access to Sensitive Personal Information

The lawsuit alleges the LGBTQ Center Orange County failed to implement the enhanced security measures necessary to protect from unauthorized access to personally identifying information and protected health information.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zakay Law Group, APLC filed a class action complaint against The Gay and Lesbian Community Services Center of Orange County (LGBTQ Center Orange County), for allegedly failing to properly safeguard patients' personal information and protected health information stored within LGBTQ Center Orange County's information network. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 30-2026-01577422-CU-MT-CXC, is currently pending in the Orange County Superior Court of the State of California.

According to the lawsuit, LGBTQ Center Orange County was allegedly negligent, committed breaches of implied contracts, fiduciary duties and confident, and violated the California Unfair Competition Law (Business and Professions Code §§ 17200, et seq.), California Customer Records Act (California Civ. Code § 1798.80), California Consumer Privacy Act (California Civ. Code §§ 1798.150, et seq.), and the California Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (California Civ. Code §§ 56, et seq.).

Organizations like LGBTQ Center Orange County that provide community support programs, outreach, social services, and health services regularly store personally identifying information and protected health information. Therefore, cybersecurity breaches like this one are concerning, as individuals whose information was exposed experience harms such as invasion of privacy, identify theft, fraudulent financial activity, exposure to phishing and scams, loss of time and resources spent securing one's identity and medical information, and the ongoing anxiety and loss of peace of mind resulting from knowing that one's most sensitive personal and medical data is no longer secure. Given such severe consequences, individuals who used LGBTQ Center Orange County's services reasonably expect that their data will be properly safeguarded.

If you would like to know more about the LGBTQ Center Orange County data breach lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.

Zakay Law Group, APLC is law firm located in California that dedicates its practice to fighting for employees and consumers who have been wronged by having their sensitive personal information exposed due to businesses that failed to properly safeguard their information. Contact one of their attorneys today if you have had your personal information breached.

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SOURCE Zakay Law Group, APC