ZAXBYS® DOUBLES DOWN ON A FAN-FAVORITE FLAVOR COMBO WITH NEW CHICKEN BACON RANCH MENU

Beginning June 22, Guests Can Enjoy Chicken Bacon Ranch in Three Bold Ways for a Limited Time Only

At-A-Glance Information

Company: Zaxbys ®

Zaxbys Menu Announcement: Zaxbys introduces Chicken Bacon Ranch lineup to menus for a limited time.

Zaxbys introduces Chicken Bacon Ranch lineup to menus for a limited time. Offerings: Zaxbys Chicken Bacon Ranch lineup includes Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap Meal, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla and Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries.

Zaxbys Chicken Bacon Ranch lineup includes Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap Meal, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla and Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries. Availability: Zaxbys Chicken Bacon Ranch lineup is available beginning June 22 and through the summer.

ATLANTA, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Zaxbys®, Chicken Bacon Ranch is king, and now the iconic flavor is getting the royal treatment with an all-new feature lineup. Starting June 22, guests can Chicken Bacon Ranch three ways with Zaxbys Chicken Bacon Ranch lineup of Wraps, Quesadillas and Loaded Fries.

Zaxbys Chicken Bacon Ranch Lineup

Few flavors have earned a following quite like Zaxbys signature Ranch. Made from the brand's proprietary blend of buttermilk, black pepper, herbs and spices, the creamy, craveable sauce has long been a go-to for guests looking to elevate every dip, dunk and drizzle. That type of flavor deserves more than just a footnote on a menu, which is why Zaxbys is bringing three previous limited-time offerings together in a knockout Chicken Bacon Ranch lineup featuring:

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap Meal: A Giant Chicken Finger Wrap with 3 hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz, mixed greens with carrots and red cabbage, Cheddar Jack cheese, natural hardwood smoked bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, and a drizzle of Ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla & served with Crinkle Fries and Small Drink.

A Giant Chicken Finger Wrap with 3 hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz, mixed greens with carrots and red cabbage, Cheddar Jack cheese, natural hardwood smoked bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, and a drizzle of Ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla & served with Crinkle Fries and Small Drink. Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla: A Giant Quesadilla packed with 3 hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz, Cheddar Jack cheese, hardwood smoke bacon and Ranch on a flour tortilla; made-to-order.

A Giant Quesadilla packed with 3 hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz, Cheddar Jack cheese, hardwood smoke bacon and Ranch on a flour tortilla; made-to-order. Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries: A generous portion of Crinkle Fries topped with hand-breaded Fried Chicken, Cheddar Jack cheese, natural hardwood smoked bacon, and Ranch.

"Our fans don't just like Chicken Bacon Ranch, they're obsessed with it," said Patrick Schwing, Chief Marketing Officer at Zaxbys. "When we saw just how much love there was for this bold flavor combination we knew a single menu item wasn't enough. That's why we're giving the iconic flavor experience a dedicated lineup of beloved Zaxbys Chicken Bacon Ranch items that you can't get anywhere else. If you've ever wished you could Chicken Bacon Ranch everything, consider this your moment."

Folks who follow their cravings to Zaxbys will also find the nostalgic Banana Pudding Milkshake extended through the summer months. This hand-spun banana pudding milkshake is mixed with vanilla wafer pieces and topped with whipped cream and a cherry making it the perfect treat for hot summer days.

Like the summer season, Zaxbys Chicken Bacon Ranch lineup and Banana Pudding Milkshake won't stick around forever. Fans can enjoy Zaxbys Chicken Bacon Ranch platform and Banana Pudding Milkshake through the summer at a Zaxbys near them , online at www.zaxbys.com or through the Zaxbys app on Google Play or the App Store.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys® is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. In 2025, Zaxbys was recognized as Transformational Brand of the Year by QSR Magazine. Zaxbys has over 1,000 locations in 23 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Media Contact:

Brooke Defrin

HUNTER PR on behalf of Zaxbys

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Zaxbys Franchising LLC