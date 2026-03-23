/C O R R E C T I O N -- Zaxbys Franchising LLC/

Through a unique Transfer Portal feature in the Zaxbys app, new Zax Rewardz members can officially transfer their loyalty to Zaxbys and leave their old chicken spot behind. On the bubble about transferring? The first 100,000 new Zax Rewardz members who elect to transfer to Zaxbys within the app will receive their choice of a "sign-on bonus" - free food with the purchase of any size drink*:

Five Chicken Fingerz ™ with any Dry Rub

with any Dry Rub Five Traditional Wings with any Dry Rub

Any Size Crinkle Fries with any Dry Rub

Don't wait to make it a buzzer beater. Zaxbys Transfer Portal is only open within the Zaxbys app from March 23 to April 6, so fans should get in the game and transfer to Zax Rewardz while they can.

*Limited to the first 100,000 eligible people. New Zax Rewards members only through transfer portal. One per person/device. While supplies last. Valid 3 days after activation. See full offer terms in your account and complete program terms at https://www.zaxbys.com/legal/terms-of-use#zax-rewardz-loyalty-program. © 2026 Zaxby's SPE Franchisor LLC.

"Choosing where to take your talents is a big decision — and so is choosing where to eat. Once we tried the new Dry Rubs at Zaxbys, the decision was easy. We're transferring our loyalty and encouraging our fans to join Zax Rewardz so they can be part of it too."

To fuel the transfer portal madness even further, Zaxbys also debuted the Boozer Brothers digital exclusive meal, available online, in-app and via third-party delivery from March 23 – April 26. Built for a Boozer-sized appetite and featuring the full starting lineup of dry rubs that are now permanent fixtures on the Zaxbys menu, the Boozer Brothers Meal includes:

Zaxbys iconic Wings & Things Meal featuring Nashville Hot Chicken Fingerz™, Lemon Pepper Wings, Garlic Parm Fries and a Small Handcrafted Lemonade

Chief Marketing Officer at Zaxbys Patrick Schwing said, "Every March, players hit the transfer portal. This year, chicken fans should too. With the permanent addition of Dry Rubs to the Zaxbys roster, we're opening our version of the Transfer Portal for anyone ready to upgrade their gameday meal. Loyalty isn't automatic — it's earned. And with Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer and Nik Khamenia leading the recruiting class, we're inviting the chicken-obsessed everywhere to transfer their loyalty to the saucy chicken chain — Zaxbys."

Fans can join in on the madness now by downloading the Zaxbys app on Google Play or the App Store, visiting the nearest Zaxbys and following Zaxbys on Instagram and TikTok.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys® is committed to serving delicious Chicken Fingerz™, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. In 2025, Zaxbys was recognized as Transformational Brand of the Year by QSR Magazine. Zaxbys has over 1,000 locations in 22 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Categories: Restaurant Industry, QSR (Quick Service Restaurant), Rewards Programs, College Basketball

Tags: #Zaxbys #FastFood #QSR #ChickenRestaurant #ZaxRewardz #CollegeBasketball #TransferPortal

Media Contact: Brooke Defrin, [email protected]

Correction: The link behind "new Dry Rubs lineup" has been updated.

SOURCE Zaxbys Franchising LLC