ZEBRA PEN ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ITS THIRD ANNUAL #PATHTOSELFEXPRESSION SONGWRITING SWEEPSTAKES

Zebra Pen continues its commitment to supporting emerging songwriters through its annual celebration of creativity, storytelling and self-expression

EDISON, NJ, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Zebra Pen Corp., a leading innovator in writing instruments, has named the winners of its third annual #PathToSelfExpression Songwriting Sweepstakes, celebrating emerging songwriting talent and the power of written expression. The sweepstakes was created to support emerging songwriters by providing a platform to share original work, gain recognition, and receive financial support to further their creative development.

This year's $5,000 grand prize winner is Talia Sporkin, a Maryland-native singer-songwriter and Berklee College of Music graduate whose music combines pop, country, and folk influences with thoughtful storytelling and a distinctive lyrical voice. With more than 340,000 streams worldwide and recognition from TIME Magazine, Sporkin has emerged as a rising artist to watch. Previously a 2025 runner-up, she returned this year and was randomly selected as the sweepstakes' grand prize winner - a testament to her continued passion for songwriting and self-expression. Instagram: @taliasporkin | TikTok: @taliasporkin

"One of the most rewarding parts of this program is seeing songwriters return year after year to share their creativity," said Ken Newman, Director of Marketing at Zebra Pen Corp. "Talia first participated in the sweepstakes three years ago and was even a runner-up in 2025. While the drawing is completely random, it's incredibly special—and frankly, quite remarkable—to see a past participant come full circle as this year's grand prize winner."

In addition to the grand prize winner, four runner-up winners were each awarded a $250 cash prize and a supply of Zebra Pen products.

2026 Runner-Up Winners

Journee is an independent R&B singer-songwriter from California's Bay Area and based in Los Angeles. Known for smooth vocals and heartfelt storytelling, she is currently developing her upcoming album. Instagram: @journeeofficial | TikTok: @journeeofficial

Eloise Alterman is a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter whose emotionally raw and cinematic songwriting explores vulnerability and modern relationships. She recently released her single Casually and continues her independent career following her time with Atlantic Records. Instagram: @eloisealterman | TikTok: @eloisealterman

Lizzy Hilliard is an NYC-based singer-songwriter and composer whose work spans indie music, musical theater, and orchestration. Her recent EP Road Trip reflects personal experiences across multiple states, and her work blends warmth, whimsy, and emotional depth. Instagram: @lizzy.hilliard | TikTok: @lizzy.hilliard

Hannah Mello is a Nashville-based Americana artist whose music is rooted in her Texas upbringing. Known for her soulful alto voice and honest songwriting, her work explores themes of family, relationships, and finding a sense of home. Originally from Houston, she gained national attention as a Top 20 finalist on American Idol Season 21. Instagram: @hannicomusic | TikTok: @hannicomusic

Launched in 2024, the #PathToSelfExpression Songwriting Sweepstakes invites creators nationwide to submit original lyrics via video on Instagram or TikTok for a chance to win cash prizes and Zebra Pen products. The program reflects Zebra Pen's ongoing commitment to creativity, storytelling, and self-expression through writing.

For more information about Zebra Pen Corp., visit www.zebrapen.com.

Follow Zebra Pen on Instagram and TikTok.

About Zebra Pen Corp.

Zebra Pen Corp. was founded in New York in August 1982 as an independent corporation wholly owned by Zebra Co., Ltd. of Tokyo, Japan. Based in New Jersey, Zebra Pen Corp.'s mission is to deliver high-quality writing and creative products that provide value and inspire self-expression. Its product lineup includes ballpoint pens, gel pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, markers, and brush pens. With more than 40 years of excellence in the U.S., Zebra Pen continues to innovate through advanced ink technology and trusted product lines including MILDLINER™, CLiCKART®, STEEL®, SARASA®, and Z-Grip®. Learn more at ZebraPen.com.

SOURCE Zebra Pen Corporation