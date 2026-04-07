ZEBRA PEN ANNOUNCES THIRD ANNUAL SONGWRITING SWEEPSTAKES CELEBRATING THE PATH TO SELF EXPRESSION

Returning for its third year on National Songwriters Day, Zebra Pen invites songwriters nationwide to share their original lyrics on social for a chance to win a $5,000 USD cash prize.

EDISON, NJ, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Zebra Pen Corp. a leading innovator in writing instruments, is proud to announce the return of its #PathToSelfExpression Songwriting Sweepstakes for 2026. Entering its third year, the national sweepstakes continues to celebrate creativity, storytelling, and the power of written words by inviting songwriters to showcase their original lyrics for a chance to win a $5,000 USD cash prize, and supply of Zebra Pen products to fuel their creative journey.

After two successful years of inspiring lyrical talent nationwide, the 2026 sweepstakes builds on the momentum and strong engagement from the songwriting community. Participants are invited to post a video of themselves performing their own original lyrics on Instagram or TikTok. Each qualifying post serves as an entry into the sweepstakes.

"Songwriting is such a powerful form of self-expression, and it all starts by putting pen to paper," said Ken Newman, Director of Marketing at Zebra Pen Corp. "The passion and creativity we've seen from participants year after year reinforces why this program matters. We're excited to once again celebrate songwriters and support them as they bring their words to life."

Past winners Lupe Dragon and Golden West, credit the sweepstakes with helping them invest in their craft and take tangible next steps:

"One of my proudest moments as a songwriter was winning Zebra Pen's Path to Self Expression Songwriting Sweepstakes," said Lupe Dragon, 2024 sweepstake winner. "When I entered, I was in a lot of debt from trying to make my dreams come true. With the help of Zebra Pen, I was able to settle my debts and finished paying off my new guitar. I love being a part of this program because Zebra Pen sees the value of music and arts, and continually finds ways to give back to the community."

"A crazy cool coincidence was that we both always used Zebra Pen in school, in our creative writing and drawing. It was a full circle moment getting involved with Zebra Pen for this amazing sweepstakes," said Golden West, 2025 sweepstakes winner. "It not only brought us back to the memories of what started our creative journey, but winning this sweepstakes gave us the amazing opportunity to fund our new musical project for this year!! It's kept our creativity going and we cannot be more grateful!"

Launching on International Songwriters Day, the #PathToSelfExpression Songwriting Sweepstakes reflects Zebra Pen's ongoing commitment to empowering songwriters through every stage of the creative process.

#PathToSelfExpression Songwriting Sweepstakes Details

Sweepstakes Period: April 9, 2026 – May 8, 2026

Grand Prize: $5,000 USD cash prize + a supply of Zebra Pen products

Additional Prizing: Four (4) runner-up winners will each receive a $250 USD cash prize + a supply of Zebra Pen products

How to Enter:

Post a video on Instagram or TikTok performing your own original lyrics

Tag @zebrapen_usa

Use the hashtags #PathToSelfExpression #ZebraPenSweepstakes #ZebraPenPartner

The giveaway is open to U.S. residents only. Full terms and conditions are available [HERE].

For more information about Zebra Pen Corp., visit www.zebrapen.com.

Follow Zebra Pen on Instagram and TikTok.

About Zebra Pen Corp.

Zebra Pen Corp. was founded in New York in August 1982 as an independent corporation wholly owned by Zebra Co., Ltd. of Tokyo, Japan. Based in New Jersey, Zebra Pen Corp.'s mission is to deliver high-quality writing and creative products that provide value and inspire self-expression. Its product lineup includes ballpoint pens, gel pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, markers, and brush pens. With more than 40 years of excellence in the U.S., Zebra Pen continues to innovate through advanced ink technology and trusted product lines including MILDLINER™, CLiCKART®, STEEL®, SARASA®, and Z-Grip®. Learn more at ZebraPen.com.

SOURCE Zebra Pen Corporation