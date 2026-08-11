ZenBusiness® Launches Velo Prime™, the AI Co-Founder That Builds and Runs Your Business For You

Velo Prime takes the ZenBusiness mission of championing entrepreneurs a step further, bringing the future world of agentic business ownership into the hands of small business owners.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenBusiness®, the AI platform providing trusted guidance to nearly one million small business owners, today announced the launch of Velo Prime, a new AI co-founder. Velo Prime proactively and agentically builds and operates a real business on the founder's behalf from the first idea to the first dollar. Powered by proprietary specialized AI agents working behind the scenes, Velo Prime handles execution as a co-founder and trusted partner, bringing a level of autonomous, always-on execution to small business owners that has historically been out of reach.

Coming up with an idea for a business has never been the hard part for most entrepreneurs. It's everything that comes after, from building the website and creating content to managing the inbox and figuring out how to get your first customer. That's where most people get stuck, and that's exactly what Velo Prime is built to do. Rather than leaving founders to stitch together different tools and platforms on their own, Velo Prime brings a team of AI agents together under one roof, each handling a different part of the business and working in sync with each other. It gives every founder, regardless of their resources or background, the equivalent of a full team behind them.

Velo Prime works like a co-founder that never clocks out, autonomously building and running the business, figuring out what needs to happen next, and executing on it. During this first phase, founders will have a live website created for them, SEO pages that are continuously improved, custom blog content written and deployed by AI agents, payment collection through Stripe Connect, automated marketing emails, and a dedicated business inbox from day one. Everything runs through a single conversation, working even when the founder is offline, constantly evaluating where the business is and what it needs next, then surfacing the next move for approval before acting.

What makes Velo Prime uniquely positioned to do this is the foundation it's built on. ZenBusiness has spent more than a decade helping nearly one million entrepreneurs confidently start their businesses, giving it a level of real-world context that generic AI can't replicate.

"We've spent more than a decade watching entrepreneurs get their businesses off the ground, and the pattern is nearly always the same. The idea isn't what stops people, it's the time and resources to execute on it," said Ross Buhrdorf, CEO and co-founder of ZenBusiness. "Velo Prime changes the game for millions of people who have been sitting on something real but didn't have the team or resources to build it. We see this as a major shift for the small business landscape. It's a co-founder who gets to work the moment you have an idea and doesn't stop until the business is up and running, and we can't wait to see what people build with it."

Velo Prime is available now, with a waitlist already forming for those who want early access. Over the coming months, ZenBusiness plans to expand Velo Prime's capabilities to include business entity formation and compliance filings, customer-facing applications, custom domains, and paid advertising, taking a business all the way from first idea to a legally operating company, and fundamentally changing what it takes to start and run a business as a solo founder. Founders can request early access at zenbusiness.com/velo-prime.

About ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness is a company that empowers entrepreneurs to start, run, grow, and stay compliant, all in one place. As a leader in business formations and compliance, ZenBusiness blends AI with award-winning human support to simplify and accelerate small business success. We help business owners protect their personal assets, meet compliance requirements, and grow confidently through one seamless, intuitive platform.

ZenBusiness believes that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue business ownership. With a mission to champion the dreams of entrepreneurs, we enable small business owners to achieve success on their own terms by doing what they love.

Nearly 1 million businesses have turned to ZenBusiness for their entrepreneurial journey. For more information, visit www.zenbusiness.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ZenBusiness