ZenBusiness Velo® Gives New and Aspiring Business Owners Access to Over a Decade of Expertise From Nearly One Million Businesses

Velo is now available across the ZenBusiness website and mobile app, giving anyone free access to its AI-guidance and tools, focusing them on the right next step of building their business

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenBusiness®, the AI platform providing trusted guidance to nearly one million small businesses, today announced the expansion of its Velo AI guide with open access and new capabilities built for people in the earliest stages of starting a business. Velo is now available across all ZenBusiness platforms, including the website and mobile app, giving anyone who wants to build a business access to Velo's guidance, tools, and the new Velo blueprint.

Velo has quickly become a trusted source of personalized, always-on business guidance for ZenBusiness customers, handling more than 2 million conversations since its launch in July 2025. More than half of ZenBusiness customers have engaged with Velo, and 53% come back within the same month.

At the center of the expanded experience is Velo blueprint, a step-by-step plan that focuses entrepreneurs on the right next step of building their business. Velo usage data shows that small business owners often do not begin by asking for a specific product or service. They describe where they are in the business journey, whether they are ready to hire, opening a bank account, launching a website, or wondering if they need a license. Blueprint surfaces only the steps that matter for their stage and situation, connecting them to relevant tools, guidance, and expert support along the way.

As users move through each step, Velo handles much of the work for them, generating business ideas, validating opportunities, estimating startup costs, and advising on entity selection. Those who create a free account can save their blueprint and pick up where they left off on any device.

"After helping nearly one million people start businesses, we've seen firsthand how many great ideas never make it past the planning stage," said Ross Buhrdorf, CEO and co-founder of ZenBusiness. "We recently surveyed over 1,000 entrepreneurs and nearly 60% told us they'd turn to AI for guidance on starting or running a business. Most of what's holding them back comes down to three things: fear of making a mistake, not knowing where to start, and finding guidance they can trust. People are looking for confidence, clarity, and a practical way to move forward. Velo gives them a place to explore possibilities, build a plan, and take action. As more people turn to AI earlier in the entrepreneurial journey, we're focused on helping them move from idea to business with guidance they can trust."

Today, Velo resolves customer needs without human handoff in approximately 72% of conversations, routing users to a human expert when judgment, empathy, or added certainty is called for. Roughly 60% of those handoffs happen because Velo determines a person is better suited to help.

According to Velo usage data, small business owners are not only turning to AI for answers. They are using it to make decisions, seek reassurance, understand obligations and figure out what to do next. Ashley Rector, founder of Quimby Digital and a ZenBusiness customer for over a year, turned to Velo while launching a new product line she planned to spin off as its own LLC.

"I set out to launch a new product line and wanted LLC protection for it, so I had Velo help me figure out whether the business idea even made sense. It gave me the building blocks and had my brain marinating on what I needed to do next," said Rector. "From there, Velo kept me on track with everything from keeping my LLC in good standing, to annual filings and obtaining my EIN, the kinds of tasks I wouldn't have known where to start on my own. I even asked Velo about my target market and it walked me through exactly how to run the analysis. Having that kind of guidance right in the ZenBusiness platform and instantly accessible made such a difference for me and my business."

For aspiring entrepreneurs, this expansion opens up a stage of their journey that few tools have addressed, which is the earliest stage of entrepreneurship when people are still exploring ideas, evaluating opportunities, and deciding whether business ownership is right for them. By introducing Velo earlier in the journey, ZenBusiness is extending support to the moment an idea is still taking shape and the path to building a business feels uncertain.

Velo is available online via www.zenbusiness.com/velo and through the ZenBusiness mobile app.

About ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness is an AI company that empowers entrepreneurs to plan, start, protect, and grow their business, all in one place. As a leader in business formations and compliance, ZenBusiness blends its personalized Velo AI guide with award-winning expert support to simplify and accelerate small business success. They champion the dreams of entrepreneurs as their trusted ally by providing the tools, services, and guidance to confidently start and grow a successful business.

Nearly one million businesses have turned to ZenBusiness to start their entrepreneurial journey. For more information, visit www.zenbusiness.com and follow us on social media.

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SOURCE ZenBusiness