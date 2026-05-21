ZenBusiness Velo Surpasses 1.5 Million Conversations as Small Business Owners Turn to AI for Guidance and Action

More than half of ZenBusiness customers have engaged with Velo®, including 500,000 conversations in

the last 30 days, 2x quarter-over-quarter growth in Velo-assisted sales, and 72% of customer needs

resolved without a human handoff

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenBusiness®, the AI platform providing trusted guidance to nearly one million small business owners, today announced that ZenBusiness Velo®, its AI-powered business assistant, has surpassed 1.5 million conversations since launching in July 2025. This follows ZenBusiness's recent expansion of its AI-powered enterprise capabilities.

The milestone reflects more than early curiosity from small business owners about AI. It shows that they are returning to Velo for guidance, support, and product discovery as they grow their business. Usage data shows:

Of the more than 1.5 million conversations Velo has supported to date, approximately 500,000 occurred in the last 30 days alone.

More than half of ZenBusiness customers have engaged with Velo, and 53% of Velo users returned to engage with it again within the same month.

Velo-assisted sales also grew 2x quarter-over-quarter, underscoring its role in helping entrepreneurs discover the right products and services when they need them most.

"Small business owners do not need more generic information. They need clarity, confidence, and help taking the next step," said Sameer Gulati, President and Chief Product Officer at ZenBusiness. "Velo started as a copilot that could answer questions and explain what comes next. More than 1.5 million conversations later, it is becoming something more powerful: an always-on business partner that combines AI, expert human support, and ZenBusiness infrastructure to help entrepreneurs move from uncertainty to action."

Velo is connected to more than a decade of ZenBusiness data from helping nearly one million entrepreneurs launch and run their businesses, alongside its extensive formation and compliance infrastructure, product ecosystem, and expert human support team. That combination allows Velo to understand business context, surface relevant next steps, and increasingly connect entrepreneurs to workflows that help them act.

To date, Velo has resolved customer needs without human handoff in approximately 72% of conversations. Those handoffs are intentional. This human-in-the-loop approach is central to ZenBusiness's view of AI. The majority of these handoffs occur because Velo determines that a person is better suited to help, like a complex advisory question, a frustrated customer, or a customer who explicitly asks to speak with a human. ZenBusiness believes AI should expand access to guidance and execution, while preserving human support for the moments that require judgment or reassurance.

Velo is also helping solve one of the most persistent challenges in serving small business owners: not knowing which products, filings, or services they need, or when they need them.

By engaging customers in conversation, Velo can surface relevant products and services based on the customer's overall business context and stage. For ZenBusiness, Velo represents a shift from static product discovery to a contextual, AI-powered product that helps customers in the moment of need.

As Velo usage grows, ZenBusiness is expanding the assistant from answering questions and routing customers to helping entrepreneurs complete more business-critical workflows inside one trusted experience.

Over time, ZenBusiness expects Velo to evolve from a copilot that helps entrepreneurs decide what to do next into a supervised autopilot that can complete more of that work on its own.

For more information, visit zenbusiness.com/velo.

About ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness is a company that empowers entrepreneurs to start, run, grow, and stay compliant, all in one place. As a leader in business formations and compliance, ZenBusiness blends AI with award-winning human support to simplify and accelerate small business success. We help business owners protect their personal assets, meet compliance requirements, and grow confidently through one seamless, intuitive platform.

ZenBusiness believes that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue business ownership. With a mission to champion the dreams of entrepreneurs, we enable small business owners to achieve success on their own terms by doing what they love.

Nearly 1 million businesses have turned to ZenBusiness for their entrepreneurial journey. For more information,

visit www.zenbusiness.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ZenBusiness