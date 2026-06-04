Zenerate and Pivotal Architecture Join Forces to Accelerate Early-Stage Real Estate Development Planning

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenerate, an AI-powered real estate feasibility platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Pivotal Architecture to enhance feasibility reporting services for real estate development projects.

The collaboration combines Zenerate's proprietary AI technology with Pivotal Architecture's extensive expertise in residential, mixed-use, and commercial projects. Together, the companies aim to help developers and architects evaluate site opportunities more efficiently and move from initial property assessment to viable development concepts with greater speed and confidence.

Early-stage feasibility is a critical component in the real estate development process. Before committing resources to acquisition, design, financing, or entitlement efforts, project teams must understand a site's development potential, regulatory constraints, and overall project viability. Yet traditional feasibility studies often involve multiple service providers, resulting in a fragmented and time-consuming process.

Under the partnership, Zenerate will serve as the primary point of contact for clients, overseeing project intake, workflow coordination, service provider management, and report delivery. The company will offer a streamlined feasibility reporting service that can include zoning and site analysis, test fit, pro forma modeling, cost estimation, and professional renderings.

Pivotal Architecture will contribute architectural expertise and technical support throughout the feasibility process, including site evaluations, conceptual layouts, test-fit studies, and other design materials that help inform early-stage development decisions.

Together, the companies aim to simplify the feasibility process for land development and help development and design teams move from site evaluation to informed decision-making more efficiently.

Clients can submit project information through Zenerate's online application form (https://www.zenerate.ai/report-service) and receive customized proposals tailored to their project requirements, deliverables, and timeline.

About Zenerate

Zenerate is an AI-powered real estate feasibility platform that helps developers and architects evaluate development opportunities faster. The platform supports early-stage feasibility workflows, including site planning, test fits, unit mix studies, parking layouts, design option generation, and pro forma analysis. Zenerate helps development and design teams explore multiple site scenarios quickly so they can make more informed decisions during acquisition, planning, and early design.

For more information, visit https://www.zenerate.ai.

About Pivotal Architecture

With a strong background in residential and commercial architecture, Pivotal Architecture specializes in multi-unit residential, mixed-use, and commercial projects. The firm's portfolio includes past work on more than 10,000 residential units and over two million square feet of commercial space. Its collaborative approach focuses on synthesizing client goals with building site challenges, complex municipal requirements, constructability, and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit https://pivotal-arch.com/.

SOURCE Zenerate