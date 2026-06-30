Zenerate Announces Partnership with AvalonBay Communities to Support Early-Stage Multifamily Feasibility Analysis

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenerate, an AI-powered real estate feasibility platform, is pleased to announce a new partnership with AvalonBay Communities, Inc., one of the leading multifamily housing companies in the United States.

AvalonBay is focused on developing, redeveloping, acquiring, and managing distinctive apartment communities in select U.S. markets. Through this partnership, AvalonBay will use Zenerate's enterprise software platform to support early-stage development feasibility workflows.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. integrates Zenerate’s AI-powered platform to streamline its early-stage multifamily development workflows.

Zenerate's platform helps development teams evaluate site potential, generate and compare design scenarios, review unit mix and parking assumptions, and analyze project feasibility during the earliest stages of decision-making. For multifamily developers, these early evaluations are critical to understanding whether a site aligns with project goals, development constraints, and investment strategy before moving deeper into acquisition, design, financing, or entitlement.

The partnership reflects the growing role of technology in real estate development. As development teams navigate changing market conditions, zoning requirements, construction costs, and site constraints, faster and more structured feasibility analysis can help reduce uncertainty and support better decision-making from the start.

By using Zenerate, AvalonBay teams can explore multiple development scenarios more efficiently and gain clearer insight into how different site planning assumptions may affect project outcomes. The platform is designed to help teams move from initial site review to actionable feasibility analysis with greater speed, clarity, and consistency.

"We are experiencing a powerful push for AI Transformation firsthand from global real estate development and management firms," said Benji Shin, CEO of Zenerate. "In fact, numerous global enterprises are already collaborating with us through the Zenerate platform and our custom software development services. This demand has grown exponentially this year compared to last."

This partnership represents another step in Zenerate's continued growth as a feasibility platform for multifamily developers and real estate development teams. By combining AI-powered design automation with real-time feasibility analysis, Zenerate helps teams evaluate more opportunities, compare development options, and make more informed early-stage decisions.

About Zenerate

Zenerate is an AI-powered real estate feasibility platform that helps developers evaluate development opportunities faster. The platform supports early-stage feasibility workflows, including site planning, test fits, unit mix studies, parking layouts, design option generation, and pro forma analysis. Zenerate helps teams explore multiple development scenarios quickly so they can make more informed decisions during acquisition, planning, and early design.

For more information, visit https://www.zenerate.ai.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a leading multifamily housing company focused on developing, redeveloping, acquiring, and managing distinctive apartment communities in select U.S. markets.

For more information, visit https://www.avaloncommunities.com.

SOURCE Zenerate