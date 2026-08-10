PUNE, India, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensar Technologies, a leading technology solutions and services company, today announced the launch of Quality Intelligence (QI) as a dedicated service line, marking a significant evolution from traditional quality engineering and testing to a predictive, AI-driven, and business outcome-focused quality model.

Zensar Launches Quality Intelligence as a Strategic Service Line to Help Enterprises Build Trusted AI and Deliver Predictive Quality

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, autonomous software development, and continuous delivery, traditional testing approaches are struggling to keep pace with increasing complexity and risk. Built on Zensar's ZenseAI.QI platform and complemented by ZenseAI.AssureAI, the new service line helps organizations transform quality from a release checkpoint into an intelligent business enabler that predicts risks, improves release confidence, and aligns quality outcomes with business goals.

The Quality Intelligence service line combines advisory services, agentic automation, specialized quality engineering, and AI assurance capabilities to help enterprises accelerate software delivery while strengthening reliability, performance, security, and compliance. Through ZenseAI.QI, organizations can leverage AI-driven test design, self-healing automation, intelligent test data management, continuous testing, and predictive quality insights. Complementing this, ZenseAI.AssureAI helps validate AI systems for reliability, accuracy, bias, safety, and performance before deployment, enabling enterprises to build and scale trusted AI with confidence.

Delivering Measurable Quality Outcomes

Client engagements leveraging Zensar's Quality Intelligence approach have delivered over 90% release success rates, more than 90% defect removal efficiency, 100% regression automation coverage, 28% cycle time reduction, up to 60% effort savings, and 90% reduction in re-run effort.

Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies, said: "Quality is no longer just about validating software before release. In an AI-driven world, organizations need the ability to predict risks, assure outcomes, and continuously improve customer experiences. With Quality Intelligence, we are helping clients transform quality into a strategic business capability that accelerates innovation while improving resilience, trust, and measurable business impact."

Vijayasimha Alilughatta, Chief Operating Officer, Zensar Technologies, said: "Enterprise quality is at an inflection point. As software ecosystems become increasingly intelligent and autonomous, quality must evolve beyond traditional testing. By combining AI-powered automation, assurance capabilities, engineering expertise, and deep industry knowledge, we help clients move from defect detection to predictive quality management and outcome-driven delivery."

Expanding the ZenseAI Portfolio

Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise technology ecosystems and leading development tools, the service line follows a zero-lock-in approach and supports flexible engagement models ranging from pilot programs and proofs of value to enterprise-wide quality transformation initiatives.

The launch further expands Zensar's growing ZenseAI portfolio and reinforces the company's commitment to helping enterprises build, deploy, and scale trusted digital and AI-powered systems with confidence.

About Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies Ltd., headquartered in Pune, India, is a leading experience, engineering, and engagement technology solutions company and part of the RPG Group. Zensar partners with global enterprises across banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and technology, media, and telecommunications to architect and engineer digital transformation. For more information, visit www.zensar.com.

SOURCE Zensar Technologies