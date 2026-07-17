Zensar Launches ZenseAI.AssureAI to Help Enterprises Test, Validate, and Trust AI at Scale

PRINCETON, N.J., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensar Technologies, a leading experience, engineering, and engagement technology solutions company and part of the RPG Group, today announced the launch of ZenseAI.AssureAI, a comprehensive AI assurance and quality engineering offering designed to help enterprises test, validate, monitor, and govern AI systems, including classical machine learning, generative AI, and agentic AI, across their lifecycle.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, they face increasing pressure to ensure AI systems remain accurate, reliable, secure, compliant, and trustworthy. Traditional quality assurance frameworks, built for deterministic software, often struggle to address the dynamic nature of AI models and autonomous agents. ZenseAI.AssureAI closes this gap through a structured framework that embeds quality, governance, and risk management from data preparation through production monitoring.

Built on four core pillars and powered by more than 30 automated checks, ZenseAI.AssureAI delivers comprehensive assurance across:

Data Quality & Bias Assurance – Validates data quality, fairness, compliance, lineage, and model readiness while detecting drift.

Functional & Model Evaluation – Identifies hallucinations, regressions, reasoning failures, and evaluates agentic workflows.

Trustworthy AI Assurance – Generates audit-ready artifacts aligned to the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO 42001 while continuously assessing AI confidence levels.

Non-Functional Assurance – Tests performance, scalability, cost efficiency, security posture, prompt-injection resilience, and adversarial robustness.

Manish Tandon, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies, said, "Every enterprise is racing to deploy AI, but few have built the mechanisms needed to trust it at scale. ZenseAI.AssureAI provides a rigorous and repeatable framework to ensure AI systems are accurate, fair, secure, and compliant, not only at launch but throughout their operational lifecycle. As AI moves from experimentation to business-critical deployment, assurance becomes a strategic imperative."

Vijayasimha Alilughatta, Chief Operating Officer, Zensar Technologies, added, "Agentic and generative AI systems introduce new dimensions of risk that cannot be addressed through conventional testing approaches. ZenseAI.AssureAI combines automation, continuous validation, and governance-by-design to provide enterprises with the visibility and control needed to deploy AI responsibly and reliably at scale. This is a unique offering which combines deep capabilities of two of our service lines, Quality Intelligence and Data Engineering"

Organizations leveraging the ZenseAI.AssureAI framework have reported up to 40% fewer model defects reaching production, 60% faster AI release cycles, and 35% improvements in model accuracy across selected engagements.

ZenseAI.AssureAI is delivered by a multidisciplinary team of AI engineers, quality specialists, security analysts, and compliance experts, and is available across banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

About Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies Ltd. , headquartered in Pune, India, is a leading experience, engineering, and engagement technology solutions company and part of the RPG Group. Zensar partners with global enterprises across banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and technology, media, and telecommunications to architect and engineer digital transformation. For more information, visit www.zensar.com.

SOURCE Zensar Technologies