Zensar Technologies Launches 'ZenseAI.AgentMesh' to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption at Scale

PRINCETON, N.J., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensar Technologies, an experience-led digital engineering company and part of the RPG Group, today announced the launch of the ZenseAI.AgentMesh, an enterprise-grade agentic AI platform designed to help organisations discover, build, deploy, and govern autonomous AI agents at scale.

Positioned as a universal enterprise operating system for agentic AI, the AgentMesh enables enterprises to move from AI ambition to production in as little as 6–8 weeks. It combines a flexible, interoperable architecture with a growing catalogue of 80+ pre-built agents spanning industry-specific verticals and cross-enterprise functions, eliminating the complexity of building agentic systems from scratch.

The platform is designed to address one of the most pressing challenges faced by enterprises today: the gap between promising AI pilots and scalable, production-grade deployments. While organisations across sectors have accelerated AI investments, most continue to struggle with fragmented architectures, lack of governance, and limited interoperability. ZenseAI.AgentMesh directly addresses this execution gap by enabling governed, orchestrated, and scalable agent ecosystems.

Manish Tandon, CEO & Managing Director, Zensar Technologies, said: "Every industry today is at an inflection point, where the potential of agentic AI is clear, but the path to production remains fragmented. The ZenseAI.AgentMesh bridges that gap by bringing together our deep domain expertise with a platform-led approach that enables enterprises to deploy AI agents at scale, in weeks, not years. From the regulatory complexity of financial services to the operational precision of manufacturing, we are making enterprise-grade agentic AI accessible, governed, and impactful from day one."

Nachiketa Mitra, EVP & Head – BFSI, Zensar Technologies, added: "Financial services is the most demanding proving ground for agentic AI, given the regulatory scrutiny and data sensitivity. The ZenseAI.AgentMesh was built to meet these standards from the outset, embedding governance, explainability, and auditability into every layer of the platform. What this means for clients across industries is simple: the same rigor that satisfies banking regulators is now available as a baseline capability, not an afterthought."

Unlike generic frameworks, the AgentMesh stands out with its domain-led, ready-to-deploy agents built on real enterprise workflows, spanning vertical use cases such as KYC, fraud detection, claims, and compliance, alongside horizontal capabilities like intelligent document processing, explainability, and audit logging applicable across industries.

Its six-layer architecture enables seamless integration with enterprise systems through open connectors across platforms like SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Snowflake, and Databricks, ensuring zero vendor lock-in and flexible cloud or on-premise deployment.

Built for enterprise trust, the platform embeds governance by design, with EU AI Act and SR 11-7 alignment, human-in-the-loop controls, audit trails, and full-stack observability.

Early deployments have already demonstrated significant impact across sectors, including:

>75% straight-through processing in KYC workflows for a global retail bank

70% reduction in fraud losses for a global insurance provider

losses for a global insurance provider 60% reduction in manual effort in document-heavy workflows

Up to 30% reduction in operational costs and 50% improvement in workflow productivity

The launch marks a pivotal step in Zensar's evolution into a platform-led AI company, building on its AI innovation journey from ZenseAI to a comprehensive, domain-driven agentic ecosystem capable of delivering compounding enterprise value.

As enterprises increasingly shift toward agentic AI architectures, ZenseAI.AgentMesh positions organisations to move beyond fragmented automation toward unified, intelligent, and scalable operations, enabling AI to function not as isolated tools, but as coordinated systems driving measurable business outcomes.

About Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies is an experience-led digital engineering company that helps enterprises reimagine and transform their business through technology. With deep expertise across BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, Zensar combines proprietary AI platforms with domain-led insights to deliver scalable, production-grade digital solutions. Zensar is part of the RPG Group, with over 10,000 employees and a global presence across 30+ locations.

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About RPG Enterprises (www.rpggroup.com)

RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, is one of India's fastest-growing business groups, with a turnover of US $5.2 billion. The group has diverse business interests in the areas of Infrastructure, Tyres, Pharma, IT and Specialty as well as in emerging innovation-led technology businesses.

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SOURCE Zensar Technologies