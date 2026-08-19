ZentrumHub Integrates Sabre to Expand Global Hotel Inventory Access for Travel Businesses

Partnership brings Sabre's global lodging content into the ZentrumHub hotel API, adding to an existing network of 100+ hotel suppliers

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZentrumHub, an AI-powered travel technology company, today announced a global distribution partnership with Sabre, one of the world's largest travel technology companies. The integration makes Sabre's global lodging inventory available directly through the ZentrumHub hotel API.

Sabre supports travel agencies and travel sellers in more than 160 countries. Through this partnership, Sabre Mosaic™ lodging content now sits alongside ZentrumHub's existing network of over 100 hotel suppliers — accessible to Online Travel Agencies and Travel Management Companies through a single integration.

For ZentrumHub customers, the addition requires no new development work. Existing API connections gain access to broader hotel content, wider geographic coverage, and real-time rates and availability without any change to how they call the platform.

"Our customers do not want to manage another connection every time they need more inventory," said Bhushan Tamhankar, Co-founder & COO at ZentrumHub. "Adding Sabre to our supplier network means one more major source of hotel content becomes available through the same API call our partners already use. That is the entire point of what we have built."

"Expanding how our lodging content reaches travel sellers is a priority for us, and technology partners like ZentrumHub help us do that efficiently," said Lakshmi Kannan, Senior Director, Strategic Planning and Partnerships, Sabre. "This partnership puts our hotel inventory in front of a wider set of agencies and travel platforms through infrastructure they are already using."

The partnership reflects growing demand from travel businesses for consolidated hotel distribution, as OTAs and corporate travel platforms look to widen their inventory without expanding engineering overhead.

The integration is live and available to all ZentrumHub customers.

About ZentrumHub

ZentrumHub is an AI-powered travel technology company providing a unified hotel API and booking engine that connects travel businesses to over 100 hotel suppliers through a single integration. ZentrumHub serves OTAs, Travel Agencies, Travel Management Companies, and loyalty platforms worldwide. Learn more at www.zentrumhub.com.

About Sabre

Powering the agentic revolution in travel. Sabre is an AI-native technology leader, backed by one of the world's largest travel data clouds. With AI at its core and operating at unparalleled scale, Sabre transforms insights into innovation, empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Sabre is built on an open, modular, cloud-native architecture and serves as the backbone for both established leaders and bold, new disruptors, guiding them to the next age of travel retailing through intelligent, connected, and personalized experiences.

SOURCE ZentrumHub