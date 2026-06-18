Zephyr Gin Partners with Craft & Art Wine and Spirits to Accelerate National Growth

Award-Winning Premium Gin Brand Expands U.S. Presence Through Strategic Sales and Market Development Partnership

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft & Art Wine and Spirits is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Zephyr Gin, the premium gin brand known for its distinctive elderberry influence, adventurous spirit, and modern approach to a classic category.

Zephyr Gin, an award-winning premium gin known for its balanced botanical profile and exceptional mixability.

Inspired by the west wind that has carried explorers to new worlds for centuries, Zephyr Gin was created for those who embrace discovery and seek experiences beyond the ordinary. Crafted with a unique elderberry botanical influence, the portfolio offers a fresh perspective on traditional gin while remaining rooted in quality and craftsmanship.

Through this partnership, Craft & Art Wine and Spirits will lead national sales execution and distributor management for Zephyr Gin across the United States, helping expand the brand's footprint and introduce more consumers to its distinctive portfolio.

"Zephyr is a brand that stands apart in today's gin landscape," said Kevin Fennessey, CEO of Craft & Art Wine and Spirits. "The liquid is exceptional, the positioning is authentic, and the brand story resonates with today's consumer. As more drinkers look for premium spirits with character and a point of difference, Zephyr is uniquely positioned to capitalize on that opportunity. We are excited to help accelerate the next chapter of growth."

Named after the west wind, Zephyr embraces a philosophy of exploration, encouraging consumers to venture beyond the expected. Its signature elderberry influence delivers a smooth, balanced profile that appeals to both gin enthusiasts and those discovering the category for the first time.

"We believe the best experiences happen when you're willing to explore beyond the familiar," said Stacey Furst, Owner/CEO of Zephyr Gin. "That philosophy has guided our brand from day one. Craft & Art brings the experience, relationships, and execution needed to help us reach more consumers while remaining true to what makes Zephyr unique."

The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to long-term brand building, market expansion, and creating meaningful connections with consumers and trade partners alike.

"Zephyr has already built a strong foundation and loyal following," added Bryan Townsend, President of Craft & Art Wine and Spirits. "Our focus is on expanding distribution, strengthening market presence, and ensuring more consumers have the opportunity to discover what makes this brand so special."

The partnership is effective immediately and will support Zephyr's continued growth across key markets throughout the United States.

About Zephyr Gin

Zephyr Gin is an ultra-premium gin inspired by the spirit of exploration and influenced by the unique character of elderberry botanicals. Named after the west wind, Zephyr offers a modern interpretation of a classic spirit, delivering a smooth, balanced profile designed for adventurous drinkers and exceptional cocktails. For more information, visit zephyrgin.com.

About Craft & Art Wine and Spirits

Craft & Art Wine and Spirits is a national sales, marketing, and operations company dedicated to helping emerging and high-growth beverage brands scale successfully across the United States. Through a combination of commercial expertise, distributor management, operational support, and strategic execution, Craft & Art partners with brands to drive sustainable growth and long-term success.

Media Contact

Kevin Fennessey

CEO

Craft & Art Wine and Spirits

[email protected]

SOURCE Craft & Art Wine and Spirits