Craft & Art Wine and Spirits Partners with Woodstock Goods

The Premier Spirits Sales & Operations Company Expands into Hemp-Derived THC

Beverages, Selecting the Iconic Woodstock Brand as a Flagship Partner

SOMERVILLE, Mass., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft & Art Wine and Spirits ("Craft & Art"), a leading sales operations and brand-building company in the U.S. spirits industry, today announced a strategic national partnership with Woodstock Goods, the iconic heritage-inspired functional beverage brand.

With Woodstock as a foundational partner, Craft and Art will build a professionally curated portfolio of THC beverages. Woodstock's Hemp THC-infused libations are crafted with a unique blend of minor cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC) and functional ingredients (Lion's Mane, Reishi, Cordyceps, L-theanine) to deliver distinct mood-based experiences.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for Craft & Art as it expands its expertise beyond traditional spirits into next-generation beverage categories driven by shifting consumer preferences. With Woodstock as a foundational partner, Craft & Art will build a professionally curated portfolio of THC beverages designed to bring the same discipline, compliance, and commercial rigor that defines premium spirits to this rapidly emerging category.

"What makes Woodstock such a strong fit is that they're not chasing trends—they're building a brand with intention," Craft & Art CEO Kevin Fennessey added. "The drinks taste great, the functionality is thoughtful, and the brand carries cultural weight. That's exactly the kind of partner we want as we continue to build our THC beverage division."

Similarly, Richard Lee, CEO of Woodstock Goods said:

"We're seeing a fundamental shift in how consumers approach drinking—they want functional benefits, not just intoxication. Our beverages combine low doses of THC with adaptogens, nootropics, and botanicals to deliver specific functional states—Chill, Laugh, Solace, Dream. Sophisticated beverage operators like C&A recognize we aren't intending to replace alcohol—we're providing an alternative."

Currently available in Illinois, Tennessee, Ohio, Missouri, New Jersey, and Connecticut, Woodstock will leverage Craft & Art's national sales team, dedicated THC sales team and established distributor relationships to expand into priority markets including Texas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

About Craft & Art Wine & Spirits

Craft & Art Wine & Spirits is a premier sales and operations company founded to help emerging and high-growth beverage brands achieve national scale. Led by CEO Kevin Fennessey, the company provides partners with a seasoned commercial team, operational support, and a robust distribution network across the United States. With a portfolio of traditional premium spirits and a growing hemp beverage division anchored by Woodstock Goods, Craft & Art brings professional execution to complex, regulated markets.

About Woodstock Goods

Woodstock Goods produces premium functional beverages that have been expertly formulated with low-doses of hemp THC, adaptogens, nootropics, and botanicals to create sessionable alternatives to alcohol. Led by CEO Richard Lee, the company is committed to transparency, quality, and responsible advocacy for the hemp beverage industry. Learn more at woodstockgoods.com .

