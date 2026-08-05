Zillow Group Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Promotions and Key Appointments

Company expands Jeremy Hofmann's role to chief operating officer & chief financial officer, appoints Cassandra Knight as first-ever chief legal and policy officer and promotes two senior leaders

SEATTLE, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) today announced several executive changes to strengthen the company's leadership team as it continues to scale its integrated housing super app experience.

Expansion of Jeremy Hofmann's Role to Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Jeremy Hofmann Cassandra “Sandi” Knight

Zillow has expanded Jeremy Hofmann's role, appointing him as chief operating officer in addition to his existing role as chief financial officer. In this expanded role, Hofmann will oversee both Zillow's financial strategy and day-to-day operational execution, bringing greater alignment and speed to the business as Zillow continues to scale.

The Zillow Group board expanded Hofmann's role because of his proven track record as CFO — his deep command of Zillow's strategy, financial architecture, his intimate understanding of operational dependencies across the business, and the strength of the finance leadership team he has built and developed over his nine-year tenure. As one of the key architects of Zillow's current business strategy, Hofmann has been a driving force in the vision and execution of the housing super app. Combining the CFO and COO functions under a single, trusted leader positions Zillow to move with greater coordination and speed — from strategic and financial planning and capital allocation to the operational infrastructure that powers Zillow's growth. Jun Choo, who has held the role of chief operating officer since November 2024, is stepping down from the role to focus on his health and will serve in an advisory capacity through the end of 2026.

"Jeremy is an exceptional financial and operational leader and a critical strategic partner to the entire executive team and me," said Jeremy Wacksman, CEO of Zillow Group. "His deep understanding of our business, combined with the strength of the finance leadership team he has cultivated, gives us great confidence that this expanded role will accelerate our ability to execute and scale."

Appointment of Cassandra "Sandi" Knight as Chief Legal and Policy Officer

Cassandra "Sandi" Knight joins Zillow as its first-ever chief legal and policy officer — a newly created role that reflects Zillow's commitment to embedding legal and policy leadership at the highest level of the organization. Knight brings more than 20 years of experience in complex litigation and operational leadership across technology and financial services. Reporting to Wacksman, Knight will oversee Zillow's legal, compliance and government relations functions — helping to shape the policy landscape and advance frameworks that reflect how Zillow's innovations are creating new possibilities for consumers in one of the most important transactions of their lives.

Knight will join Zillow next week from Google, where she served as vice president of litigation and discovery, leading the company's legal strategy on some of the most consequential and novel cases of the modern technology era — litigation that was critical to enabling Google's ability to innovate, operate and grow at scale. Prior to Google, Knight served as vice president and chief litigation counsel at PayPal, and spent 11 years at Morgan Stanley in senior litigation and compliance roles.

"Empowering movers with a seamless, integrated experience requires us to operate in ways that build and enhance consumer trust," said Wacksman. "Sandi's exceptional legal career, her deep compliance expertise, and her experience leading through transformational moments make her the right person for Zillow. We're thrilled to welcome her to the team in this newly created role."

SVP Promotions

Zillow is also announcing the promotions of two senior leaders who will report directly to Hofmann in his expanded role.

Katie Berroth has been promoted to senior vice president of strategy & operations, where she will lead business strategy, cross-functional business operations and partnerships. In addition, Eric Wilson has been promoted to senior vice president and general manager of mortgages, where he will oversee Zillow's mortgage operations including Zillow Home Loans. Both Berroth and Wilson are seasoned and well-regarded Zillow executives who have played instrumental roles in shaping the company's growth and operational foundation, bringing deep institutional knowledge and proven leadership to their expanded responsibilities.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people.

As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow connects hundreds of millions of consumers with innovative technology, trusted agents and loan officers, and seamless digital solutions. With industry-leading tools and resources, Zillow supercharges real estate professionals so they can grow their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences. For renters and housing providers, Zillow offers not only a robust marketplace but a set of end-to-end products and services to streamline applications, leases, payments and more.

Zillow's ecosystem spans the entire home journey — from dreaming and shopping to renting, buying, selling and financing.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans®, Zillow Rentals®, Zillow® New Construction, Trulia®, StreetEasy®, Out East®, HotPads®, Follow Up Boss®, ShowingTime®, dotloop® and Zillow® Closing.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2026 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company's business strategies, the execution of those strategies, and their impact on consumers and real estate professionals. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "predict," "will," "projections," "continue," "estimate," "outlook," "guidance," "would," "could," "strive" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on assumptions as of August 5, 2026, and although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee these results. Differences in Zillow Group's actual results from those described in these forward-looking statements may result from actions taken by Zillow Group as well as from risks and uncertainties beyond Zillow Group's control.

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SOURCE Zillow Group, Inc.