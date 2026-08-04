Zimperium Deep Insights Cuts Mobile Incident Investigation Time From Weeks to Minutes

Advanced Mobile Forensics Made Simple for Every Security Team

News Highlights

Drastically accelerates response times: Automates forensic analysis to transform multi-week or months long mobile investigations into a process that takes minutes.

Automates forensic analysis to transform multi-week or months long mobile investigations into a process that takes minutes. Democratizes mobile forensics: Enables SOC and Incident Response teams to investigate AI-powered mobile threats without requiring specialized forensic expertise.

Enables SOC and Incident Response teams to investigate AI-powered mobile threats without requiring specialized forensic expertise. Reconstructs complete attack paths: Provides actionable, step-by-step attack timelines to uncover root causes faster.

Provides actionable, step-by-step attack timelines to uncover root causes faster. Protects traveling executives: Offers pre- and post-travel device comparisons to quickly pinpoint unauthorized changes and potential compromise.

Offers pre- and post-travel device comparisons to quickly pinpoint unauthorized changes and potential compromise. Industry-first capability: Delivers the market's only enterprise-wide solution to unify real-time Mobile Threat Defense with automated mobile forensics.

Delivers the market's only enterprise-wide solution to unify real-time Mobile Threat Defense with automated mobile forensics. Lowers operational costs: Minimizes manual forensic workloads and eliminates time spent on false-positive escalations.

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, the global leader in AI-empowered mobile security, today announced Zimperium Deep Insights, the industry's only enterprise-wide solution to unify real-time Mobile Threat Defense with automated mobile forensics. This solution enables security teams to investigate AI-powered mobile attacks in minutes instead of weeks or months. By automating forensic analysis and reconstructing complete mobile attack timelines, Deep Insights transforms complex mobile investigations into a streamlined, evidence-driven workflow that any security team can use.

Artificial intelligence has dramatically increased the speed, scale, and sophistication of mobile attacks. AI-generated mobile phishing (mishing), commercial spyware, and other mobile-targeted threats are making it increasingly difficult for security teams to quickly determine how a mobile device was compromised, what changed, and whether sensitive enterprise data was exposed. Organizations need more than threat detection. They need the ability to rapidly investigate incidents, validate compromise, and respond with confidence.

"AI has fundamentally changed how attackers target mobile devices, forcing security teams to investigate more incidents with fewer resources," said Shridhar Mittal, CEO of Zimperium. "Organizations need more than alerts, they need immediate answers. Deep Insights gives security teams the forensic evidence and attack context they need to rapidly understand compromise, accelerate response, and reduce business risk."

Unlike traditional mobile security solutions that stop at detection, Deep Insights reconstructs the complete sequence of events surrounding a mobile security incident. It automatically correlates critical forensic artifacts including configuration changes, app activity, permission shifts, and suspicious network traffic to construct a complete attack timeline. Additionally, Deep Insights enables security teams to baseline a device's state before and after travel or suspected compromise. By comparing these states side-by-side, analysts can instantly spot unauthorized changes, confirm breach severity, and determine if a device is safe to reconnect to enterprise networks, all without shipping physical hardware to specialized forensic labs.

By dramatically reducing investigation time, Deep Insights enables organizations to contain threats faster, minimize business disruption, and strengthen incident response.

Zimperium Deep Insights is expected to become generally available in September 2026, and will be demonstrated at Black Hat 2026 in booth #2761.

For more information, visit www.zimperium.com.

About Zimperium

Zimperium is the world leader in AI-empowered mobile security. Purpose-built for mobile, Zimperium provides unparalleled protection for mobile applications and devices, leveraging the power of AI to deliver autonomous mobile security that counters evolving threats including mobile phishing (mishing), malware, app vulnerabilities, app tampering, device compromise, and even zero-day attacks. Cybercriminals have adopted a mobile-first attack strategy, targeting organizations' most vulnerable attack surface - the mobile apps and devices that your organization and customers depend upon.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Zimperium