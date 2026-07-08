Zimperium Named a Visionary Leader and Strongest Performer on Innovation and Growth in Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Frost Radar™ for Mobile Threat Defense

Key Highlight:

Named a Visionary Leader and strongest performer on both the Innovation and Growth indices

Recognized for AI-powered, on-device mobile threat detection, privacy-first architecture, and market-leading scale

DALLAS, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, the world leader in AI-empowered mobile security, today announced it has been named as a Visionary Leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Frost Radar™ for Mobile Threat Defense (MTD). Frost & Sullivan identified Zimperium as the strongest performer on both the Innovation Index and Growth Index, recognizing the company's continued leadership in protecting enterprises and government organizations against the rapidly evolving mobile threat landscape. The report also identified Zimperium as the vendor with the highest estimated market share among standalone mobile threat defense providers, underscoring its continued innovation, market momentum, and leadership in mobile security.

Frost & Sullivan attributed Zimperium's leadership position to its AI focused approach to mobile security, combining AI-powered, on-device threat detection, multilayered detection techniques, deep mobile threat intelligence, and flexible deployment options across public cloud, on-premises, and highly regulated environments. The report also recognized Zimperium's continued focus on advancing AI-empowered workflows, mobile application security, and autonomous security operations to help organizations stay ahead of evolving threats.

"As cybercriminals increasingly use AI to scale and accelerate their mobile-first attack strategies, organizations can no longer afford to leave their most vulnerable attack surface unprotected," said Shridar Mittal, CEO of Zimperium. "This recognition reinforces what we're seeing across the industry: the proliferation of AI by attackers is transforming the mobile threat landscape, and defending against AI-driven attacks requires AI-empowered security that is purpose-built for mobile."

The Frost Radar report noted several factors contributing to Zimperium's leadership position, including:

Purpose-built, on-device AI and multilayered detection architecture capable of identifying known and unknown threats, including zero-day attacks, even in low-connectivity or highly restricted environments.

Large-scale mobile threat intelligence derived from approximately 500 million mobile devices operating as distributed security sensors, enabling rapid identification of emerging mobile threats and attack patterns.

Highest estimated market share among standalone mobile threat defense providers, with more than 1,500 enterprise customers worldwide and protection for more than 1,000 mobile applications.

A privacy-centric approach to mobile security, combined with scalable deployment options designed to support organizations across a wide range of industries and regulatory environments.

Flexible deployment across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments to meet the needs of enterprise and government organizations.

Extensive integrations across enterprise security ecosystems and mobile management platforms.

The report also highlighted Zimperium's continued investment in AI-powered security operations, recognizing the company's work to advance autonomous workflows that accelerate threat investigations, automate triage, and provide richer incident context for security teams.

As organizations continue to embrace mobile-driven business operations, AI adoption, and increasingly distributed workforces, Zimperium remains committed to delivering AI-empowered mobile security that protects mobile devices and applications from evolving risks while helping organizations securely embrace the future of mobile.

To access the full report, visit this page on our website.

For more information about Zimperium's AI-Empowered mobile security solutions, visit www.zimperium.com.

About Zimperium

Zimperium is the world leader in AI-empowered mobile security. Purpose-built for mobile, Zimperium provides unparalleled protection for mobile applications and devices, leveraging the power of AI to deliver autonomous mobile security that counters evolving threats including mobile phishing (mishing), malware, app vulnerabilities, app tampering, device compromise, and even zero-day attacks. Cybercriminals have adopted a mobile-first attack strategy, targeting your most vulnerable attack surface - the mobile apps and devices that your organization and customers depend upon. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Zimperium is backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. Learn more at www.zimperium.com and connect on LinkedIn and X (@Zimperium).

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