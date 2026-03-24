Zimperium Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards During RSAC Conference 2026

Zimperium recognized as Market Leader in Mobile Device Security and Mobile App Security

DALLAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, the world leader in AI-empowered mobile security, today announced it has been named a Market Leader in Mobile Device Security and Mobile App Security by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

As cybercriminals adopt increasingly sophisticated mobile-first attack strategies, mobile devices have become a primary entry point into enterprise environments. Zimperium's AI-driven Mobile Security Platform, including Mobile Threat Defense (MTD), Mobile App Vetting (MAV), and the Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS), delivers comprehensive protection for both mobile devices and the entire mobile application lifecycle. With advanced on-device detection, centralized threat visibility, and in-app protection, Zimperium helps organizations stay ahead of evolving mobile threats.

"Being recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine as a Market Leader in both Mobile Device Security and Mobile App Security validates our commitment to innovating mobile security and protecting organizations," said Shridhar Mittal, CEO of Zimperium. "As mobile threats continue to evolve in scale and sophistication, Zimperium remains focused on delivering AI-empowered protection that secures both devices and applications without compromising user experience."

"Zimperium embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today; providing a cost effective solution; and innovating in unexpected ways that help mitigate cyber risk and stay one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

To learn more about Zimperium's award-winning Mobile Security Platform and its protection for both mobile devices and applications, visit the company's website. Zimperium will also be showcasing its solutions during the RSA Conference (March 23 - 26) at Booth S-1543 in the South Moscone Center Hall at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA.

About Zimperium

Zimperium is the world leader in AI-empowered mobile security. Purpose-built for mobile, Zimperium provides unparalleled protection for mobile applications and devices, leveraging the power of AI to deliver autonomous mobile security that counters evolving threats including mobile phishing (mishing), malware, app vulnerabilities, app tampering, device compromise, and even zero-day attacks. Cybercriminals have adopted a mobile-first attack strategy, targeting your most vulnerable attack surface - the mobile apps and devices that your organization and customers depend upon.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Zimperium is backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. Learn more at www.zimperium.com and connect on LinkedIn and X (@Zimperium).

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Zimperium