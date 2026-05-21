Zing Zang Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary with Patriotic Limited-Edition Bottle Supporting the USO

America's #1 Bloody Mary Mix Raises a Toast to the Nation's Historic Milestone

CHICAGO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zing Zang, America's #1 Bloody Mary Mix, is commemorating America's upcoming 250th anniversary with a limited-edition red, white and blue bottle celebrating the nation's milestone and summer cocktail culture. As part of the initiative, Zing Zang is partnering with the USO and donating $50,000 to support the nonprofit's mission of strengthening the well-being of America's service members and their families worldwide.

Zing Zang, America’s #1 Bloody Mary Mix, is partnering with the USO to create a patriotic limited-edition red, white, and blue bottle celebrating America's upcoming 250th anniversary.

The commemorative packaging features patriotic Americana-inspired design elements and will appear on Zing Zang Original Bloody Mary Mix bottles throughout the summer, a season synonymous with gatherings, celebrations, and one of America's most iconic cocktails.

"As our nation approaches its 250th anniversary, we wanted to celebrate the moment in a way that gives back," said E.G. Fishburne, Vice President of Marketing for Zing Zang and a U.S. Army veteran. "Few cocktails are as closely tied to American brunch culture as the Bloody Mary, so it felt fitting for America's #1 Bloody Mary Mix to mark this milestone while supporting the USO's important mission, and the men and women who serve our country."

Founded more than 85 years ago, the USO delivers programs and services to help strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families around the world.

"We're honored to partner with Zing Zang as the country prepares to celebrate America's 250th anniversary," said Ben Leslie, USO Chief Development Officer. "Support from partners like Zing Zang helps the USO continue delivering programs and services that keep service members connected to family, home, and country."

The limited-edition America 250 bottle will begin appearing at retailers nationwide by the end of May as part of Zing Zang's support of the USO and celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

About Zing Zang:

Zing Zang® is the leading Bloody Mary brand and a top non-alcoholic cocktail mix brand in the U.S., known for its award-winning cocktail mixers made with bold flavors and real ingredients. Founded in 1997 and based in Chicago, Zing Zang offers a broad portfolio of premium mixers, including Bloody Mary, Michelada, Margarita, and Espresso Martini mixes, as well as a growing line of ready-to-enjoy cocktails made with premium spirits. Zing Zang products are available nationwide in more than 300,000 retail and on-premise locations. Zing Zang is America's #1 Bloody Mary Mix based on Circana U.S. dollar sales, 52 weeks ending April 2026. For more information, visit ZingZang.com.

About the USO:

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 260+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Zing Zang, LLC