Zing Zang Introduces New Espresso Martini Mix

Premium Zing Zang® Mix Crafted with Real Coffee and Cocoa Bitters

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The espresso martini is one of the fastest-growing cocktails in the U.S., but making one from scratch isn't always simple. To meet that demand, Zing Zang, makers of America's #1-selling Bloody Mary mix and a leader in premium cocktail mixers, is launching a bold new Espresso Martini Mix crafted with real coffee and cocoa bitters.

Zing Zang, makers of America’s #1-selling Bloody Mary mix and a leader in premium cocktail mixers, is launching a bold new Espresso Martini Mix crafted with real coffee and cocoa bitters.

Zing Zang Espresso Martini Mix delivers rich, smooth espresso flavor, balanced natural sweetness, and subtle hints of cocoa and vanilla. There's no need to brew coffee – just add vodka (or tequila for a Mexican-style Espresso Martini), shake or stir, and enjoy a bartender-quality cocktail in seconds. For a non-alcoholic version, swap the vodka for water to create a rich, flavorful mocktail.

"Espresso martinis have surged in popularity at bars and restaurants across the country," said E.G. Fishburne, VP of Marketing at Chicago-based Zing Zang. "But traditionally they require brewed espresso and multiple ingredients. Our Espresso Martini Mix simplifies it – just add vodka, shake, and enjoy a rich, bartender-quality espresso martini with that signature foamy top in seconds."

Each serving contains 60 mg of caffeine and is naturally sweetened, with no artificial flavors or high fructose corn syrup. Produced in the U.S., the mix is available in 32 oz bottles and 7.5 oz cans sold in 4-packs, featuring Zing Zang's signature "AmaZING" branding and vibrant cocktail imagery.

The Espresso Martini Mix joins Zing Zang's robust portfolio of premium mixers for amazing cocktails, including Bloody Mary (Classic, Blazing, and Dill Pickle), Michelada, Margarita (Classic, Mango, and Strawberry), Sweet & Sour, and Piña Colada.

Zing Zang Espresso Martini Mix will be available nationwide at grocery retailers, wine and spirits stores, and online at Amazon.com.

For more information, visit ZingZang.com or follow Zing Zang on social media.

About Zing Zang:

Zing Zang® is the leading Bloody Mary brand and a top non-alcoholic cocktail mix brand in the U.S. Renowned for its premium-quality mixers, Zing Zang offers a wide range of products, including the best-selling Bloody Mary Mix, Blazing Bloody Mary Mix, Dill Pickle Bloody Mary Mix, and an authentic Michelada Mix. Zing Zang also has an "AmaZING" line of mixers that includes Espresso Martini, Classic Margarita, Mango Margarita, Strawberry Margarita-Daiquiri, Sweet & Sour, and Piña Colada—all made with real fruit juices and naturally sweetened without high fructose corn syrup. Expanding beyond mixers, the brand has launched a line of ready-to-enjoy prepared cocktails, featuring Zing Zang's award-winning mixes paired with premium spirits. The lineup includes Bloody Mary, Blazing Bloody Mary, Classic Margarita, and Mango Margarita. Founded in 1997 and based in Chicago, Illinois, Zing Zang products are available nationwide in over 300,000 retail and on-premise locations. For more information, please visit ZingZang.com.

SOURCE Zing Zang, LLC