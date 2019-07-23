Zinus Wins Judgment Protecting Critical Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinus, a proud innovator of bed-in-a-box mattresses and a wide range of easy to assemble furniture, announced today that it has won a $1.1 million judgment against Cap Export, LLC and other parties regarding the infringement of its bed frame patent (U.S. Patent No. 8,931,123).

"Innovating in the established mattress and furniture space is extremely challenging. We are very proud of the advancements Zinus brings to consumers, and we had to pursue legal action to enforce patents for the breakthrough technology we developed," said Colin Lawrie, Vice Chairman at Zinus. "Our patents and trademarks are the result of many years and millions of dollars invested in cultivating a unique customer experience. They are the foundation of our success and have inspired close to 500,000 positive reviews from satisfied customers who have come to know and love our brand."

Zinus employs a 50-plus person design and R&D team, and creates products with a consumer-first mindset – that means superior quality supported by more than 260 innovative patents and trademarks, expert packaging and assembly so simple that putting a bunk bed together takes one person less than an hour.

"We took this action, over three-and-a-half years of litigation, as part of our commitment to doing right by our customers, including our retail and e-commerce partners," said Keith Reynolds, President at Zinus U.S. "Protecting our innovations inspires long-term confidence and gives our customers a sense of comfort knowing that the virtual or physical shelf space they give to our products is not at risk. We could not and will not allow such deliberate copying of Zinus' innovations, which could mislead those who depend on Zinus' exceptional product quality."

The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California's judgment in favor of Zinus resolves all claims, counterclaims and defenses asserted in this litigation and prohibits Cap Export, LLC and other parties from further infringement.

This litigation is also part of a broader effort by Zinus to fiercely enforce its patents and trademarks and protect its innovations against anyone who attempts to copy them. Zinus is proud of its innovative designs and unique products and will continue to make bed-in-a-box mattresses and easy to assemble furniture that creates harmony in the home at fair prices and value to consumers.

