GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB (publ.) announces that the company's annual report for 2025 is now published on the company's website zinzino.com.

The 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held at the company's premises at Hulda Mellgrens gata 5 in Västra Frölunda on June 2. The nomination committee's proposals for board members, the board's remuneration and auditors are presented in the notice to the annual general meeting. For further information about the annual general meeting, refer to the company's website zinzino.com.

Link to the report: https://www.zinzino.com/site/gb/en-gb/about/investor-relations/

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--annual-report-2025,c4339845

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