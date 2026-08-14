GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved on following directed share issue by way of set-off:

According to the resolution, 152,935 new Zinzino B shares have been issued by way of set-off of claims against Enhanzz AG. The transaction is linked to the previously communicated acquisition of Enhanzz Global AG and Enhanzz IP AG in 2022.

According to the resolution, 6,189 new Zinzino B shares have been issued by way of set-off of claims against World Class Ventures LLC. The transaction relates to the previously communicated strategic agreement in Europe between ACN and Zinzino.

According to the resolution, 74,224 new Zinzino B shares have been issued by way of set-off of claims against the company's distributors. The transaction relates to the positive sales development, as a number of distributors within the external sales network have met the qualification criteria to subscribe for new B-shares in the company.

Through the directed share issues, the number of B shares in the company increases by a total of 233,348 to a total of 34,285,954. The total number of shares after the increase is 39,399,346.

The dilution amounts to 0.59 percent, calculated on the total number of shares in the company at the time of the directed issues. Zinzino's share capital will increase by a total of SEK 23 334.80 through the directed issues, from SEK 3,916,599.80 to SEK 3,939,934.60.

For more information please contact:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]

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Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--share-subscription-due-to-directed-new-share-issue,c4383484

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