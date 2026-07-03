ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2026
News provided byZinzino
Jul 03, 2026, 05:41 ET
Zinzino group revenue increased 17% in Q2, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14% and amounted to SEK 296.8 (259.3.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 6.0 (4.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 15% to SEK 302.8 (264.2) million compared with the previous year.
Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 17% in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 914.9 (779.5) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 17% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 930.2 (794.5) million.
Accumulated revenue for January - June 2026 increased by 22% to SEK 1,852.9 (1,518.1) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, mSEK
|
26-jun
|
25-jun
|
Change
|
Q2 2026
|
Q2 2025
|
Change
|
YTD 2026
|
YTD 2025
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
25.1
|
25.6
|
-2 %
|
76.6
|
78.3
|
-2 %
|
155.1
|
155.4
|
0 %
|
Central Europe
|
90.9
|
81.2
|
12 %
|
280.7
|
218.7
|
28 %
|
556.3
|
415.1
|
34 %
|
East Europe
|
25.3
|
25.9
|
-2 %
|
80.9
|
89.3
|
-9 %
|
166.1
|
186.5
|
-11 %
|
South & West Europe
|
49.2
|
45.6
|
8 %
|
150.0
|
137.1
|
9 %
|
306.7
|
262.0
|
17 %
|
The Baltics
|
8.1
|
8.1
|
0 %
|
27.0
|
28.0
|
-4 %
|
56.3
|
56.7
|
-1 %
|
North America
|
68.3
|
39.6
|
72 %
|
207.8
|
137.3
|
51 %
|
400.1
|
247.5
|
62 %
|
South America
|
3.2
|
0.9
|
256 %
|
10.2
|
2.4
|
326 %
|
22.6
|
4.7
|
381 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
25.0
|
30.6
|
-18 %
|
75.9
|
83.2
|
-9 %
|
142.9
|
149.0
|
-4 %
|
Africa
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
-6 %
|
5.7
|
5.2
|
10 %
|
12.2
|
10.2
|
20 %
|
Zinzino
|
296.8
|
259.3
|
14 %
|
914.9
|
779.5
|
17 %
|
1,818.3
|
1,487.1
|
22 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
6.0
|
4.9
|
22 %
|
15.3
|
15.0
|
2 %
|
34.6
|
31.0
|
12 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
302.8
|
264.2
|
15 %
|
930.2
|
794.5
|
17 %
|
1,852.9
|
1,518.1
|
22 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]
Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]
Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB
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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q2-2026,c4370866
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