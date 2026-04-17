GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino Operations AB (publ.), a global leader in test-based, personalized nutrition, today announces that the company has been honored with a prestigious Bravo Award by Direct Selling News (DSN), one of the most respected voices in the global direct selling industry.

The DSN Bravo Awards recognize outstanding achievement and excellence across key areas, including growth, leadership, innovation, and industry impact. Widely regarded as one of the highest honors in direct selling, the awards recognize companies that set new performance benchmarks and advance the industry.

In addition to this recognition, Zinzino has reached position #20 on the DSN Global 100 list, which ranks the world's largest direct selling companies by revenue. This milestone reflects the company's strong international expansion, consistent growth, and commitment to scientific innovation within personalized health.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our global team and Partners, as well as our long-term strategy to lead the future of personalized nutrition," said CEO Dag Bergheim Pedersen. "Being recognized by DSN and entering the Top 20 globally underscores the strength of our business model and our mission to inspire change in life."

Zinzino continues to expand across key markets, driven by its unique combination of test-based products, digital tools, and a scalable partner-driven distribution model.

For more information, please contact:

Gabriele Helmer, CMO, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-wins-prestigious-dsn-bravo-award-and-achieves-top-20-global-ranking,c4336566

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