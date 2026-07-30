ZIONS BANCORPORATION'S BOARD ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF SHARE REPURCHASE AND DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON COMMON AND PREFERRED STOCK

SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors has authorized share repurchases of up to $75 million of the company's common stock for the third quarter of 2026 as part of the company's previously authorized share repurchase target for 2026 of $300 million. The timing and amounts of any such actions will depend on market conditions, regulatory requirements, and other factors or uncertainties and may be updated at the discretion of the board.

The board also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable August 20, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2026. The dividend represents a $0.03, or 6.7%, increase from the prior quarter.

Additionally, the board declared the regular quarterly cash dividend on the company's Series A perpetual preferred shares (NASDAQ: ZIONP; CUSIP: 98973A104). The cash dividends on the preferred shares are payable September 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2026.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with approximately $89 billion of total assets at December 31, 2025, and annual net revenue of $3.4 billion in 2025. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

SOURCE Zions Bancorporation