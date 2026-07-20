Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) ("Zions" or "the Bank") today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $452 million, or $3.05 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2026. This compares with net earnings of $243 million, or $1.63 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2025, and $232 million, or $1.56 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2026.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, commented, "We're very pleased with the quarterly results, as earnings per share, excluding net equity investment gains, increased 10% to $1.74, compared to $1.58 in the same period a year ago. Net equity investment gains of $215 million on Visa Class B-1 shares and $37 million on SBIC investments added $1.12 and $0.19 per share, respectively, compared to net equity investment gains of $9 million, or $0.05 per share a year ago."

Mr. Simmons continued, "We're particularly pleased with the organic growth in customer-related noninterest income, which increased 11% over last year's period, with particularly strong growth from capital markets activities, and solid growth in a variety of other categories. While loan growth compared to last year's quarter was modest at 3%, annualized linked-quarter growth was strong at 8%. Deposits grew 4% from last year and were seasonally lower compared to the first quarter."

Mr. Simmons concluded, "We're also encouraged by strong growth in tangible book value per share, which increased 22% to $44.74 from $36.81, while our Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio further strengthened to 11.8% from 11.0% a year ago. At the same time, we're proud of our ongoing solid credit results, with annualized net charge-offs of 0.06%."

For the complete second quarter 2026 earnings release, including detailed financial schedules, please visit www.zionsbancorporation.com.

Supplemental Presentation and Conference Call

Zions has posted a supplemental presentation to its website in advance of its discussion of second quarter financial results, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on July 20, 2026. Media representatives, analysts, investors, and the general public are invited to participate by calling (877) 709-8150 (domestic and international) and entering the meeting number 13761560, or by joining the on-demand webcast. A link to the webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.zionsbancorporation.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived and accessible for 30 days.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $3.4 billion in 2025, and total assets of approximately $89 billion at December 31, 2025. The Bank operates principally through seven separately managed, geographically defined bank divisions, each operating under its own local brand and management, and serving customers primarily in 11 Western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Zions is a consistent recipient of national and state-level customer survey awards recognizing excellence in small- and middle-market banking. It is also a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. Zions is included in both the S&P MidCap 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Additional investor information, along with links to local banking brands, is available at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

Forward-Looking Information

The earnings release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and outcomes. However, they are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, achievements, industry developments, or regulatory outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may include, among others:

Statements concerning the beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, targets, commitments, designs, guidelines, expectations, anticipations, and future financial condition, operating results, and performance of Zions Bancorporation, National Association, and its subsidiaries (collectively "Zions Bancorporation, N.A.," "the Bank," "we," "our," "us"); and

Statements preceded or followed by, or that include, terminology such as "may," "might," "can," "continue," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "expect," "intend," "target," "commit," "design," "plan," "project," "will," or similar words and expressions, including their negative forms.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and should not be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to:

The quality and composition of our loan and investment securities portfolios and the quality and composition of our deposits;

Changes in general industry, political, and economic conditions, including increases in the national debt, elevated or persistent inflation, economic slowdowns or recessions, and other macroeconomic challenges; changes in interest rates or reference rates, which could negatively impact our revenues and expenses, the valuation and performance of our assets and liabilities, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity;

Political developments, including government shutdowns and other significant disruptions and changes in the funding, size, scope, and effectiveness of the government and its agencies and services;

The effects of newly enacted and proposed regulations affecting us and the banking industry, as well as changes and uncertainties in the interpretation, enforcement, and applicability of laws and fiscal, monetary, regulatory, trade, and tax policies;

Actions taken by governments, agencies, central banks, and similar organizations, including those that result in decreases in revenue, increases in regulatory bank fees, insurance assessments, and capital standards; and other regulatory requirements;

Evolving trade policies and disputes, such as proposed and implemented tariffs and resulting market volatility and uncertainty, including the effects on supply chains, expenses, and revenues for both us and our customers;

Judicial, regulatory, and administrative inquiries, investigations, examinations or proceedings and the outcomes thereof that create uncertainty for, or are adverse to, us or the banking industry;

Changes in our credit ratings;

The growing presence of credit unions, financial technology companies ("fintechs"), and other emerging competitors within the financial services industry, including in the markets in which we operate;

Our ability to innovate and address competitive pressures and other factors that may affect aspects of our business, such as pricing, the relevance of and demand for our products and services, and our ability to recruit and retain talent;

The potential for both positive and disruptive impacts of emerging technologies, including stablecoins and other digital currencies, tokenized deposits, blockchain, artificial intelligence ("AI"), quantum computing, and related innovations affecting both us and the banking industry;

and other digital currencies, tokenized deposits, blockchain, artificial intelligence ("AI"), quantum computing, and related innovations affecting both us and the banking industry; Our ability to complete projects and initiatives and execute our strategic plans, manage our risks, control compensation and other expenses, and achieve our business objectives;

Our ability to develop and maintain technology and information security systems, along with effective controls designed to guard against fraud , cybersecurity, and privacy risks and related incidents, particularly given the accelerating pace at which threat actors are developing and deploying increasingly sophisticated and targeted tactics against the financial services industry;

, cybersecurity, and privacy risks and related incidents, particularly given the accelerating pace at which threat actors are developing and deploying increasingly sophisticated and targeted tactics against the financial services industry; The occurrence of fraud , theft, or other forms of misconduct perpetrated by external parties, including customers and business partners, or by our own employees;

, theft, or other forms of misconduct perpetrated by external parties, including customers and business partners, or by our own employees; Our ability to provide adequate oversight of our suppliers to help us prevent or mitigate effects upon us and our customers of inadequate performance, systems failures, or cyber and other incidents by, or affecting, third parties upon whom we rely for the delivery of various products and services;

The effects of wars, geopolitical conflicts, and other local, national, or international disasters, crises, or conflicts that may occur in the future;

Natural disasters, pandemics, wildfires, catastrophic events, and other emergencies and incidents, and their impact on our operations, our customers' business, and the communities we serve, including the increasing difficulty and expense of obtaining property, auto, business, and other insurance products;

Diverging and evolving policy, legal, regulatory, and political developments—combined with differing stakeholder perspectives related to governance, environmental, and social matters—may subject us to potentially conflicting requirements and expectations;

Securities and capital markets behavior, including volatility and changes in market liquidity and our ability to raise capital;

The possibility that our recorded goodwill could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and shareholders' equity;

The impact of bank closures or adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks;

Adverse news and other expressions of negative public opinion—whether directed at us, other financial institutions, the banking industry, or the broader market—that may adversely affect our reputation and the industry more broadly; and

Other assumptions, risks, or uncertainties described in this earnings release, and in our filings with the SEC.

We caution against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they reflect our views only as of the date they are issued. Except as required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any factors or publicly announce revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

SOURCE Zions Bancorporation