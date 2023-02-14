Zippers Global Market Report 2023: Flourishing Branded Apparel Industry Bodes Well for Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zippers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Zippers Market to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Zippers estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Metal Zippers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nylon Zippers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Zippers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7 % Regions Covered Global





Zippers: An Introductory Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for Zippers over the Coming Years

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Most Important Regional Market for Zippers

China & India Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

& India Offer Significant Growth Opportunities Share of Developed Regions Continue to Dwindle

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Plastic Zippers Replace Metal Zippers

All Eyes on the 'Waterproof' Zipper

Stylish Zipper Pullers in Great Demand

Specialty Zippers: A Niche Category

Exposed Metal Zipper: The Latest Fashion Trend

Flourishing Branded Apparel Industry Bodes Well for the Zipper Market

Growing Girl's & Women's Clothing Market: A Business Case for Zippers

Increase in Soft Luggage Demand Promises Bright Prospects for Zippers

Rising Footwear Sales Strengthen Market Prospects

Zippers Make Robust Gains in Automotive Interiors

Sewing as a Stress Buster Activity Bodes Well for Zippers

Online Marketing and Online Sales Increase Market Competition

Macro Factors Driving the Clothing, Apparel & Luggage Sectors Generate Parallel Opportunities for Zippers

Expanding Clothing Needs of Ballooning World Population

Retail Sprawl in the Thriving Urban Territories

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Favorable Economic Scenario

