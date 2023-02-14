Zippers Global Market Report 2023: Flourishing Branded Apparel Industry Bodes Well for Growth

Feb 14, 2023, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zippers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Zippers Market to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Zippers estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Metal Zippers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nylon Zippers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Zippers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured) -
- Coats Plc
- Ditta Giovanni Lanfranchi S.p.A.
- EMR Fermuar Tekstil ve Aksesuar
- Fujian SBS Zipper Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
- Hang Sang Zipper Co. Ltd.
- IDEAL Fastener Corp.
- Jinjiang Fuxing Zipper Co. Ltd.
- Max Zipper Co., Ltd.
- Olympic Zippers Ltd.
- Riri Group
- Talon International, Inc.
- Tex Corp Ltd.
- YKK Corp.
- ZIP Industries Ltd.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
293
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$17.7 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$23.6 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
3.7 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Zippers: An Introductory Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Steady Growth Projected for Zippers over the Coming Years
- Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Most Important Regional Market for Zippers
- China & India Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
- Share of Developed Regions Continue to Dwindle
- Zippers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Zippers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2025
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth
- Plastic Zippers Replace Metal Zippers
- All Eyes on the 'Waterproof' Zipper
- Stylish Zipper Pullers in Great Demand
- Specialty Zippers: A Niche Category
- Exposed Metal Zipper: The Latest Fashion Trend
- Flourishing Branded Apparel Industry Bodes Well for the Zipper Market
- Growing Girl's & Women's Clothing Market: A Business Case for Zippers
- Increase in Soft Luggage Demand Promises Bright Prospects for Zippers
- Rising Footwear Sales Strengthen Market Prospects
- Zippers Make Robust Gains in Automotive Interiors
- Sewing as a Stress Buster Activity Bodes Well for Zippers
- Online Marketing and Online Sales Increase Market Competition
- Macro Factors Driving the Clothing, Apparel & Luggage Sectors Generate Parallel Opportunities for Zippers
- Expanding Clothing Needs of Ballooning World Population
- Retail Sprawl in the Thriving Urban Territories
- Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Favorable Economic Scenario
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/npbbw0
