Zombies Meet Trekkies on the Final Audio Frontier

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2019 "Shabam!," the family-friendly science podcast that blends a thrilling zombie narrative with cutting-edge science, is joining the Roddenberry Podcast Network. Starting today, the 10-episode journey will be highlighted weekly at http://podcasts.roddenberry.com with special commentary by Roddenberry podcasters. The show can also be found on iTunes , YouTube , and https://www.shabamshow.com . A trailer for the show is here: "Shabam!" Explained .

"Shabam!" is the first non-"STAR TREK" podcast to join the network, which includes popular "STAR TREK" fan podcasts such as "Mission Log," "Women at Warp," "Priority One," and more! Rod Roddenberry, CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment and son of "STAR TREK" creator Gene Roddenberry, sees this expansion as the future of the network: "I want to provide a place where artists can get their content out there and people who are fans of Roddenberry storytelling can come to find new exciting programs."

Roddenberry first heard of the podcast from a friend and was immediately hooked: "I thought it was amazing. I listened to one episode after another and both my son and I were just enthralled. The storytelling was so dynamic. I knew we had to get this on the network."

"Shabam!" tells the story of three kids separated from their families during a zombie apocalypse. Throughout the journey, hosts and creators Josh Kurz, Wendy Roderweiss, and Dr. Mel Herbert weave in jokes, science, historical factoids, and interviews with leading experts. Season 1 tackles topics ranging from digital communication, the power grid, and the immune system, to Polynesian voyagers, and the Underground Railroad.

Dr. Mel Herbert, founder and CEO of Foolyboo, LLC—which produced "Shabam!"—grew up watching the original "STAR TREK" TV series. "It got me excited about the future. It got me excited about science. And when we created 'Shabam!' that is what we talked about. Can we create a show that excites people like 'STAR TREK' did for our generation?"

Dr. Herbert describes the decision to add "Shabam!" to the Roddenberry Podcast Network as a no-brainer: "Of course we want to be associated with the Roddenberry family and with 'STAR TREK.' It's like a marriage made in, I don't know, Alpha Centauri."

About the Hosts

Mel Herbert, M.D. is the founder and CEO of Foolyboo, LLC and EM:RAP, the #1 audio program for Emergency Medicine practitioners.

Wendy Roderweiss teaches filmmaking at DePaul University's School of Cinematic Arts.

Josh Kurz is a science communicator whose science explainers have been featured on NPR, ABC, and TedEd.

Foolyboo's team of educators, scientists, sound designers, and musicians have set their sights on transforming science education. Shabam! is a new breed of podcast that blends fictional stories with real science, making science education fun and accessible for the next generation. Learn more at http://www.foolyboo.org and https://www.shabamshow.com .



