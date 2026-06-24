Zonal Autonomous Control Market worth $10.29 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global zonal autonomous control market is projected to reach USD 3.84 billion in 2026 and USD 10.29 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.8%.

Browse 43 market data Tables and 23 Figures spread through 85 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Zonal Autonomous Control Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Zonal Autonomous Control Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 3.84 billion

USD 3.84 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 10.29 billion

USD 10.29 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 17.8%

Zonal Autonomous Control Market Trends & Insights:

The primary driver of the zonal autonomous control (ZAC) market is the accelerating shift toward decentralized and renewable-based power systems, which require advanced, real-time control at the grid edge. As utilities integrate increasing levels of distributed energy resources (DERs) such as solar, wind, and energy storage, traditional centralized grid management becomes insufficient. This drives the demand for intelligent, software-driven zonal control solutions that enable real-time monitoring, automation, and optimization, ensuring grid stability, resilience, and efficient energy management.

and renewable-based power systems, which require advanced, real-time control at the grid edge. As utilities integrate increasing levels of distributed energy resources (DERs) such as solar, wind, and energy storage, traditional centralized grid management becomes insufficient. This drives the demand for intelligent, software-driven zonal control solutions that enable real-time monitoring, automation, and optimization, ensuring grid stability, resilience, and efficient energy management. By solution type, the grid automation systems held the largest market share of 45.4% in 2025.

By application, Edge management is set to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.2%.

By end use, Generation end uses are expected to register significant growth.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 21.8%.

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A key driver of the zonal autonomous control market is the increasing need for grid resilience and reliability, supported by the growing complexity of modern power systems and the rising integration of renewable energy sources. As utilities face challenges from voltage fluctuations, load variability, and potential outages, there is a strong demand for intelligent, decentralized control solutions that can monitor, analyze, and respond to conditions in real time at the zonal level. The push for grid modernization, coupled with advancements in AI, IoT, and real-time analytics, is enabling autonomous decision-making and faster fault isolation. Additionally, regulatory mandates for reliability, along with the growing focus on operational efficiency and cost optimization, are accelerating the adoption of zonal autonomous control solutions across transmission and distribution networks worldwide.

"Edge intelligence & edge control system to register faster growth between 2026 and 2032"

The edge intelligence & edge control system segment is set to witness the fastest growth due to the increasing need for real-time, decentralized decision-making at the grid edge. As power systems become more complex with the integration of distributed energy resources (DERs), utilities are adopting edge-based solutions to process data locally, reduce latency, and enable faster fault detection and response. Advancements in AI, IoT, and embedded analytics are further enhancing the capability of edge control systems to optimize grid performance, improve reliability, and support autonomous operations at the zonal level.

"Edge management to register faster growth between 2026 and 2032"

The edge management segment is projected to grow rapidly as utilities focus on efficiently orchestrating and managing a large network of edge devices and distributed assets. With the proliferation of smart sensors, connected substations, and DERs, there is a rising demand for platforms that can monitor, update, and secure edge infrastructure in real time. Edge management solutions enable seamless data flow, remote configuration, and cybersecurity across zones, making them essential for scalable and resilient autonomous control systems.

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"Europe accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025"

Europe held the second-largest market share in the zonal autonomous control industry in 2025, driven by strong regulatory support for energy transition, grid modernization, and sustainability goals. The region's aggressive push toward renewable energy integration, particularly wind and solar, has increased the need for advanced grid control and automation solutions. Additionally, investments in smart grid infrastructure, digital substations, and cross-border energy networks, along with initiatives such as the EU Green Deal, are accelerating the adoption of zonal autonomous control systems across the region.

The major players operating in the zonal autonomous control companies include Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Hitachi, Ltd. (Switzerland), GE Vernova (US), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. (France), Oracle Corporation (US), S&C Electric Company (US), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).

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