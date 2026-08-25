Zonda and M/I Homes Partner on the 2027 Virtual Concept Home

Partnership Unites Immersive Visualization with Building Expertise to Create a Home for a Cause



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonda, the housing industry's leading provider of data and marketplace, and M/I Homes, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced their partnership on the 2027 Virtual Concept Home.

The 2027 Virtual Concept Home, showcased by NewHomeSource, is an immersive digital model that offers a new way to experience home design before construction begins. Homebuyers and industry professionals will be able to navigate the home virtually and explore its layout, features, and design details.

"Helping the housing industry apply insight in meaningful ways is central to Zonda's mission, and the 2027 Virtual Concept Home by NewHomeSource is a powerful example of that work," said Jeff Meyers, president of Zonda. "By pairing our consumer research and immersive visualization tools, we can help shape a home that is captivating in the digital experience, meaningful in the real world, and built to make an impact."

Guided by the theme "Designed for life, built for hope," M/I Homes plans to bring the concept from virtual to reality by constructing the physical home. Proceeds from the home's sale will benefit Pelotonia, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending cancer by accelerating funding for innovative cancer research.

"Thoughtful design has always been central to how we build homes, and the 2027 Virtual Concept Home gives us a new way to apply that experience," said Will Duderstadt, CMO of M/I Homes. "By bringing together our homebuilding expertise with the project's virtual design process, we can help shape a home that feels intentional in every detail and works beautifully in the real world, while supporting Pelotonia and a cause that means a great deal to our community."

The 2027 Virtual Concept Home will be unveiled at the International Builders' Show in Las Vegas in February 2027.

To learn more and follow the development of the 2027 Virtual Concept Home, visit 2027concepthome.com.

About Zonda

Zonda is the trusted source of homebuilding data, insights, and marketplaces that help housing professionals make smarter decisions, connect with homebuyers, and sell homes more effectively. We help builders, developers, building product manufacturers, mortgage lenders, and other housing professionals navigate every stage of the homebuilding lifecycle. Our mission is to advance the homebuilding industry because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing. Learn more at zondahome.com.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., celebrating its 50th year in business in 2026, is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

About Pelotonia

Pelotonia is a community passionate about ending cancer. Through its signature series of iconic and impactful events featuring cycling, entertainment, and volunteerism experiences, the Pelotonia community accelerates funding for innovative cancer research. With support from generous funding partners – Bath & Body Works, Huntington National Bank, Peggy & Richard Santulli, Victoria's Secret, AEP Ohio Foundation, Ariel Corporation, Cardinal Health Foundation, The Haslam 3 Foundation, M/I Homes, Safelite, Abbott, Barbasol, DHL Supply Chain, Diamond Hill, Nationwide Insurance and Pharmavite – Pelotonia directs 100 percent of every dollar raised by participants to cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, including the Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology. To date, the Pelotonia community has raised more than $350 million for innovative cancer research. Pelotonia's signature events include Opening Ceremony on July 31, 2026, Ride Weekend on August 1-2, 2026, and Gravel Day on October 3, 2026. To learn more about Pelotonia, visit pelotonia.org.

About NewHomeSource

NewHomeSource is America's #1 destination for new homes and communities. Powered by Zonda's advanced data and virtual engagement tools, NewHomeSource connects builders and buyers through immersive, personalized experiences. From flexible search tools to expert insights, NewHomeSource simplifies the path to finding and buying a new home with confidence. Learn more at newhomesource.com.

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SOURCE Zonda