Zone & Co Expands Zoe's Portfolio of AI Agents With AP Operations Across Procure-to-Pay

New agent runs the accounts payable investigations that finance teams previously performed manually; grounded in live ERP data so teams can act with confidence.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co, a leading ERP-native, AI-powered financial operations platform, today announced the upcoming availability of AP Intelligence Agent, the latest addition to Zoe by Zone, the company's AI orchestration layer. Building on the launch of Subscription Intelligence Agent and the introduction of Zone Control Center earlier this year, the AP Intelligence Agent takes on the manual investigation work behind accounts payable: tracing bills, reconciling suppliers, and surfacing exposure risks across a company's live ERP data.

As finance teams automate more of their day-to-day operations, the challenge is no longer processing accounts payable. It is directing it. Finance leaders need to know where approvals are stalling, where duplicate bills or vendors have slipped through, and where purchasing policy has been bypassed. Answering those questions has meant hours of manual work across dashboards, saved searches, reports, and spreadsheets before anyone could act. The result is slower decisions, reduced control and valuable time spent piecing together information instead of guiding the business forward.

Built on trusted data from ZoneCapture and ZoneApprovals and operating strictly within existing ERP permissions, the AP agent works across a company's live financial data to detect duplicate bill and vendor exposure, identify where approvals are stalling, trace the full lifecycle of a bill from purchase request through payment. It returns findings a team can trust and act on, with the underlying data trail attached maintaining strong financial controls.

"Automation transformed how finance teams execute work. AI is transforming how they direct it," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Zone. "Finance leaders should not have to chase information before they can make decisions. AP Intelligence Agent gives them immediate visibility into the issues that matter most, helping them resolve bottlenecks, strengthen controls and guide accounts payable with greater confidence while keeping people firmly in control."

The launch marks another milestone in Zone's vision to transform the ERP from a system of record into a system of agency through an expanding portfolio of specialized AI agents built for finance. Following the expansion into procurement with ZoneProcure and the introduction of Subscription Intelligence Agent, the AP Intelligence Agent extends Zoe's capabilities across the procure-to-pay lifecycle, doing the analytical work that once fell to finance teams, directly on the data of record they already trust, from purchase request through payment.

The AP Intelligence Agent will begin rolling out globally in August for customers using ZoneCapture and/or ZoneApprovals with Zone Control Center. Future enhancements will introduce customer-defined AI customization, scheduled AI tasks and additional AI Agents, continuing to expand Zoe as the agentic orchestration layer that transforms the ERP from a system of record into a system of agency.

To learn more about the AP Intelligence Agent, visit www.zoneandco.com.

About Zone & Co

Zone & Co is the ERP-native financial operations platform trusted by more than 4,000 companies worldwide—including Salesloft, Figma, and Avalara. Built on a unified platform architecture, Zone connects every finance workflow and applies embedded AI intelligence to deliver measurable results like 94% faster bookings and 90% more efficient billing*—empowering finance teams to operate seamlessly today and scale confidently into the future.

*Results based on individual customer case studies (Power Factors and Lattice, respectively). Actual results may vary.

For more information, please visit: www.zoneandco.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Zone & Company Software