Zone & Co Partners With Nixtla To Bring TimeGPT Forecasting And Anomaly Detection Into ERP-Native Finance Workflows

From unusual billing activity to cash flow forecasting, the partnership brings enterprise-grade financial intelligence directly into everyday workflows

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co, the leading ERP-native, AI-powered financial operations platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Nixtla to embed TimeGPT, Nixtla's foundation model for time series, directly into Zone's financial workflows. The integration brings continuous anomaly detection on billing and usage activity and foundation-model-powered cash flow forecasting into the ERP, without the data science infrastructure these capabilities have historically required.

For years, forecasting and anomaly detection have been some of the most valuable capabilities in finance, and also some of the hardest to operationalize. The challenge was never whether they worked. It was the cost, complexity, and ongoing effort required to deploy and maintain them.

TimeGPT changes that. As one of the first foundation models purpose-built for time series data, TimeGPT is pre-trained on billions of data points across domains. Unlike traditional forecasting approaches that require customer-specific model training and ongoing maintenance by specialized teams, foundation models can generalize across patterns, allowing finance teams to benefit from highly accurate forecasting and anomaly detection from day one, without dedicated machine learning infrastructure or data science headcount.

Through this partnership, Zone and Nixtla are making these capabilities accessible, actionable, and ready to use, turning AI from something teams experiment with into something that actively surfaces issues and helps finance teams understand what comes next.

"This is what AI in finance should look like," said Billie Miric, Global Head of Product at Zone & Co. "Not experimental or disconnected from how teams actually work, but highly intelligent systems embedded directly within financial workflows. By partnering with Nixtla, we are giving finance teams access to capabilities that were previously out of reach, and delivering them in a way that is practical, secure, and designed to create immediate impact."

The partnership is grounded in delivering real outcomes. For anomaly detection, success means issues are surfaced automatically and early, without teams needing to search for them. For forecasting, success means a clearer, more reliable view of what lies ahead, with significantly less manual effort than traditional approaches require. More broadly, it gives finance teams access to analytical capabilities that were previously limited to large enterprises with significant data science investment.

"Forecasting and anomaly detection are some of the most powerful applications of AI in finance," said Cristian Challu, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder at Nixtla. "What makes this partnership with Zone so exciting is the ability to bring that capability directly into financial workflows, where it can drive real decisions. Together, we are delivering highly intelligent models in a way that is accessible, reliable, and designed to create immediate impact for finance teams."

Zone and Nixtla are committed to a long-term collaboration that evolves with customer needs. As new use cases emerge, capabilities will continue to expand across financial operations, guided by real-world feedback and grounded in strong data governance principles. Customer data is not shared for model training, ensuring security and trust remain central to the partnership.

This partnership reinforces Zone's broader vision to embed AI capabilities directly into financial operations. Together with innovations like Zoe and Zone Control Center, these capabilities are converging to give finance teams a clearer, faster way to understand and act on change, advancing over time toward a System of Agency where financial workflows become increasingly intelligent, adaptive, and autonomous.

To learn more about Zone, please visit www.zoneandco.com.

About Nixtla

Nixtla is the leading time-series intelligence company, building the most accurate and easiest-to-deploy software for forecasting and anomaly detection. Its technology is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, including Microsoft, Unilever, and Nestlé. Through deep strategic partnerships, Nixtla helps its clients harness the Nixtla Engine to put AI forecasting to its highest and best use. Nixtla has been named one of the most promising startups in time-series forecasting by G2 and 50 Best.

About Zone & Co

Zone & Co is the ERP-native financial operations platform trusted by more than 4,000 companies worldwide—including Salesloft, Figma, and Avalara. Built on a unified platform architecture, Zone connects every finance workflow and applies embedded AI intelligence to deliver measurable results like 94% faster bookings and 90% more efficient billing—empowering finance teams to operate seamlessly today and scale confidently into the future.

For more information, please visit: www.zoneandco.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Zone & Company Software