ZPMC-Built Offshore Converter Station Helps Rudong Wind Farm Surpass 10 Billion kWh in Power Generation

SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Three Gorges Renewables' 800 MW Rudong offshore wind farm in Jiangsu Province has surpassed 10 billion kWh in cumulative power generation. The project, Asia's first offshore wind farm to transmit power to shore using VSC-HVDC technology, features an offshore converter station built by ZPMC.

The electricity generated to date is equivalent to approximately 3 million tonnes of standard coal and 7.4 million tonnes of avoided carbon dioxide emissions.

ZPMC built the Three Gorges Rudong offshore converter station, a key component of the project's offshore transmission infrastructure. Delivered and commissioned in 2021, the station uses ±400 kV VSC-HVDC technology to transmit large volumes of electricity generated far offshore to the onshore grid.

The Rudong station was Asia's first offshore converter station for an offshore wind project using VSC-HVDC transmission. At the time of its completion, it was also the world's largest offshore VSC-HVDC converter station and had the highest voltage rating of any facility of its kind.