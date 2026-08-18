ZTO Reports Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

10.5 Billion Parcels Expanded Market Share to 19.9%

Adjusted Net Income Increased 50.3% to RMB3.1 Billion

SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the second Quarter ended June 30, 2026[1]. The Company grew parcel volume by 6.5% year over year while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction. Adjusted net income increased 50.3%[2] to RMB3.1 billion. Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB4.6 billion.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB14,549.9 million (US$2,144.4 million), an increase of 23.0% from RMB11,831.8 million in the same period of 2025.

Gross profit was RMB3,733.3 million (US$550.2 million), an increase of 26.8% from RMB2,944.4 million in the same period of 2025.

Net income was RMB3,077.6 million (US$453.6 million), an increase of 56.7% from RMB1,964.6 million in the same period of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA [3] was RMB4,241.4 million (US$625.1 million), an increase of 20.0% from RMB3,534.9 million in the same period of 2025.

was RMB4,241.4 million (US$625.1 million), an increase of 20.0% from RMB3,534.9 million in the same period of 2025. Adjusted net income was RMB3,086.1 million (US$454.8 million), an increase of 50.3% from RMB2,052.7 million in the same period of 2025.

Basic and diluted net earnings per American depositary share ("ADS" [4] ) were RMB3.99 (US$0.59) and RMB3.78 (US$0.56), an increase of 64.9% and 59.5% from RMB2.42 and RMB2.37 in the same period of 2025, respectively.

) were RMB3.99 (US$0.59) and RMB3.78 (US$0.56), an increase of 64.9% and 59.5% from RMB2.42 and RMB2.37 in the same period of 2025, respectively. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders [5] were RMB4.00 (US$0.59) and RMB3.79 (US$0.56), an increase of 58.1% and 52.8% from RMB2.53 and RMB2.48 in the same period of 2025 respectively.

were RMB4.00 (US$0.59) and RMB3.79 (US$0.56), an increase of 58.1% and 52.8% from RMB2.53 and RMB2.48 in the same period of 2025 respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB4,563.6 million (US$672.6 million), compared with RMB2,168.2 million in the same period of 2025.

Operational Highlights for Second Quarter 2026

Parcel volume was 10,486 million, increased 6.5% from 9,847 million in the same period of 2025.

Number of pickup/delivery outlets was over 31,000 as of June 30, 2026.

Number of direct network partners was approximately 6,000 as of June 30, 2026.

Number of self-owned line-haul vehicles was over 10,000 as of June 30, 2026.

Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was over 3,600 as of June 30, 2026.

Number of sorting hubs was 92 as of June 30, 2026, among which 87 are operated by the Company and 5 by the Company's network partners.

[1] An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at http://zto.investorroom.com. [2] Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of Goodwill, impairment of investments in equity investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary and corresponding tax impact which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations. [3] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of Goodwill, impairment of investments in equity investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations. [4] One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share. [5] Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted American depositary shares, respectively.

Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, "In the second quarter of 2026, ZTO remained focused on elevating service quality and customer experience, improving operational efficiency, and fostering fair, transparent network policies. We handled a total parcel volume of 10.5 billion, representing a 6.5% year–over–year increase, outpacing the industry average by 2.3 percentage points. Adjusted net income reached RMB 3.1 billion. Daily average retail parcel volume continued to grow faster than traditional e–commerce parcel volumes. This structural shift boosted parcel volumes while enhancing overall profit margins."

Mr. Lai added, "China's express–delivery industry continued to benefit from regulatory guidance, with broad–based profit expansion marking a shift in priorities toward value–driven development alongside volume growth. ZTO's Quality–First commitment and consistent performance are backed by our industry–leading operational efficiency and fairness–oriented network governance. Deep–rooted in our Shared–Success philosophy and practices, we enable and support improved returns for our network partners and couriers, while delivering sound profitability for the company. Supported by constructive regulatory guidance and our competitive advantages — including advancing digital–technology capabilities and nurtured trust and cohesiveness across our franchise partner network — we are well positioned to navigate industry and economic cycles."

Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, commented, "For the second quarter this year, our core express ASP rose 15.5% in the second quarter, supported by an improved revenue mix driven by higher–value key–account volumes, including rapidly expanding reverse–logistics business. Despite cost pressures stemming from oil–price volatility, combined unit sorting and transportation costs decreased by 2 cents, thanks to digitization and lean operations. SG&A, excluding SBC, represented approximately 3.8% of revenue, compared with 5.2% in the same period last year. Operating cash flow was RMB 4.6 billion, while capital expenditure totaled RMB 952 million."

Ms. Yan added, "ZTO's long–standing profitable–growth strategy remains effective amid today's subdued growth environment. Our steady market–share gains are bolstered by sustained government efforts against involution, as well as our ongoing focus on the stability of our unique franchise–partner network, which thrives on the equitable allocation of risks and rewards. We intend to further solidify our volume leadership. Considering evolving market dynamics and slowing industry parcel–volume growth for the full year, we have updated our annual parcel–volume growth guidance to 6–10% year–over–year."

Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

(in thousands, except percentages) Express delivery services 10,983,751

92.8

13,683,530

2,016,703

94.0

21,106,041

92.9

26,207,309

3,862,479

94.2 Freight forwarding services 180,257

1.5

218,349

32,181

1.5

359,477

1.5

374,259

55,159

1.3 Sale of accessories 635,770

5.4

624,942

92,105

4.3

1,196,066

5.3

1,202,617

177,244

4.3 Others 32,029

0.3

23,071

3,400

0.2

61,688

0.3

48,071

7,085

0.2 Total revenues 11,831,807

100.0

14,549,892

2,144,389

100.0

22,723,272

100.0

27,832,256

4,101,967

100.0

Total Revenues were RMB 14,549.9 million (US$ 2,144.4 million), increased 23.0% from RMB11,831.8 million in the same period of 2025. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 23.0% compared to the same period of 2025 as a result of a 6.5% growth in parcel volume and a 15.5% increase in parcel unit price. Within core express delivery revenue, key account revenue, generated by direct sales organizations, increased by 63.6% mainly driven by increase in e-commerce return parcels. Revenue from freight forwarding services increased by 21.1% compared to the same period of 2025. Revenue from sales of accessories, largely consisted of sales of thermal paper for digital waybills, decreased by 1.7%. Other revenues were mainly derived from financing services.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

(in thousands, except percentages) Line-haul transportation cost 3,290,945

27.8

3,375,579

497,499

23.2

6,774,009

29.8

6,905,747

1,017,781

24.8 Sorting hub operating cost 2,414,839

20.4

2,505,815

369,311

17.2

4,729,435

20.8

4,960,086

731,026

17.8 Freight forwarding cost 170,235

1.4

179,844

26,506

1.2

343,028

1.5

334,109

49,242

1.2 Cost of accessories sold 151,204

1.3

145,751

21,481

1.0

284,463

1.3

273,340

40,285

1.0 Other costs 2,860,187

24.2

4,609,650

679,378

31.7

4,958,720

21.8

8,390,500

1,236,607

30.2 Total cost of revenues 8,887,410

75.1

10,816,639

1,594,175

74.3

17,089,655

75.2

20,863,782

3,074,941

75.0

Total cost of revenues was RMB10,816.6 million (US$1,594.2 million), an increase of 21.7% from RMB8,887.4 million in the same period last year.

Line-haul transportation cost was RMB3,375.6 million (US$497.5 million), increased 2.6% from RMB3,290.9 million in the same period last year. The unit transportation cost decreased 3.0% or 1 cent mainly attributable to better economies of scale and improved load rate through more effective route planning offsetting higher diesel prices.

Sorting hub operating cost was RMB2,505.8 million (US$369.3 million), increased 3.8% from RMB2,414.8 million in the same period last year. The increase primarily consisted of (i) RMB84.5 million (US$12.5 million) increase in labor-associated costs partially offset by automation-driven efficiency improvements, and (ii) RMB14.8 million (US$2.2 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs associated with automation facilities and equipment upgrades. As of June 30, 2026, there were 782 sets of automated sorting equipment in service, compared to 690 sets as of June 30, 2025.

Cost of accessories sold was RMB145.8 million (US$21.5 million), decreased by 3.6% compared with RMB151.2 million in the same period last year.

Other costs were RMB4,609.7 million (US$679.4 million), increased 61.2% from RMB2,860.2 million in the same period last year, which was mainly due to an increase of RMB1,620.4 million (US$238.8 million) for pickup and dispatching costs paid to network partners associated with serving key account customers, primarily for handling e-commerce return parcels.

Gross Profit was RMB3,733.3 million (US$550.2 million), increased by 26.8% from RMB2,944.4 million in the same period last year. Gross margin rate improved to 25.7% from 24.9% in the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses were RMB505.3 million (US$74.5 million), compared to RMB469.3 million in the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB556.7 million (US$82.0 million), decreased by 10.7% from RMB623.6 million in the same period last year, mainly due to a RMB 40.8 million (US$6.0 million) allowance of credit losses relating to financing receivables recognized in the same period of last year.

Other operating income, net was RMB51.3 million (US$7.6 million), compared to RMB154.3 million in the same period last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) RMB23.7 million (US$3.5 million) of government subsidies and tax rebates, and (ii) RMB27.6 million (US$4.1 million) of rental and other income.

Income from operations was RMB3,227.9 million (US$475.7 million), increased 30.4% from RMB2,475.1 million for the same period last year. The operating margin rate increased to 22.2% from 20.9% in the same period last year.

Interest income was RMB155.7 million (US$22.9 million), compared with RMB208.7 million in the same period last year.

Interest expenses was RMB70.6 million (US$10.4 million), compared with RMB98.1 million in the same period last year.

Gain from fair value changes of financial instruments was RMB45.4 million (US$6.7 million), compared with a loss of RMB3.6 million in the same period last year. Such gain or loss from fair value changes of the financial instruments is quoted by commercial banks according to market-based estimation of future redemption prices.

Income tax expenses were RMB258.6 million (US$38.1 million) compared to RMB575.5 million in the same period last year. The overall income tax rate was 7.7%, down 15.2 percentage points year over year. The decline was mainly attributable to an income tax refund of RMB344.3 million (US$50.7 million) received by Shanghai Zhongtongji Network Technology Co., Ltd. (上海中通吉網絡技術有限公司), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, upon its recognition as a "Key Software Enterprise" qualifying for a preferential tax rate of 10% for tax year 2025.

Net income was RMB3,077.6 million (US$453.6 million), which increased by 56.7% increase from RMB1,964.6 million in the same period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB3.99 (US$0.59) and RMB3.78 (US$0.56), compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB2.42 and RMB2.37 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB4.00 (US$0.59) and RMB3.79 (US$0.56), compared with RMB2.53 and RMB2.48 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted net income was RMB3,086.1 million (US$454.8 million), compared with RMB2,052.7 million during the same period last year.

EBITDA[1] was RMB4,231.3 million (US$623.6 million), compared with RMB3,446.8 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB4,241.4 million (US$625.1 million), compared to RMB3,534.9 million in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB4,563.6 million (US$672.6 million), compared with RMB2,168.2 million in the same period last year.

[1] EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

Appointment of New Independent Director

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has announced that Mr. Wei Zhu has been appointed as an independent director, effective August 19, 2026.

Mr. Zhu has over 35 years of experience in management consulting, investment banking, private equity investment and large-scale corporate management. From April 2026, Mr. Zhu has served as a director and advisor to Shanghai Xforceplus Information Technology Co., Ltd. and its affiliate for AI technology. From June 2024 to February 2026, Mr. Zhu served as co-head of North Asia at Alvarez & Marsal. From 2018 to 2021, Mr. Zhu served as chairman of Greater China at Accenture plc and was appointed to Accenture's global management committee in 2020. Previously, Mr. Zhu served as global co-head of Standard Chartered Bank's private equity business from 2009 to 2017, senior managing director and head of CVC Capital Partners from 2008 to 2009, managing director at Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Company Limited from 2005 to 2008, senior partner and president of Greater China at Roland Berger from 2004 to 2005, and president of Greater China at A.T. Kearney from 2001 to 2003. Mr. Zhu has served as an independent director of Shanghai Foreign Service Holding Group Co., Ltd. since September 2021. Mr. Zhu received a Bachelor in Foreign Service from Georgetown University in 1986 and an MBA from the University of Chicago in 1992.

Shareholder Return Update

As disclosed in March 2026, the Board has approved an enhanced return mechanism, pursuant to which the Company targets an aggregate annual shareholder return ratio of no less than 50% of its adjusted net income for the prior fiscal year, comprising both cash dividends and share repurchases.

As of the end of the second quarter, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 31,788,692 Class A Ordinary Shares for US$740 million (including repurchase commissions) in 2026, equivalent to 52% of its adjusted net income for 2025. As such, the Board did not recommend the distribution of an interim dividend for the first half of 2026.

In March 2026, the Board also approved a new share repurchase program (the "New Program"), authorizing share repurchases of up to US$1.5 billion of its shares over a 24-month period, effective from March 20, 2026 to March 20, 2028. As of the end of the second quarter of 2026, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 6,161,216 ADSs for US$138 million (including repurchase commissions) under the New Program, leaving US$1.36 billion of capacity under the authorisation.

Business Outlook

Based on current market and operating conditions, the Company revises its previously stated annual guidance. Parcel volume for 2026 is expected to increase by 6.0% to 10.0% year over year, representing a parcel volume range of 40.8 billion to 42.4 billion. Such estimates represent management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB 6.7851 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate on June 30, 2026 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that such non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the related expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income, and provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Conference Call Information

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 18, 2026 (8:30 AM Beijing Time on Wednesday, August 19, 2026).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963-976 Mainland China: 4001-206-115 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 1904847

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until August 24, 2026:

United States: 1-855-669-9658 International: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 8514365

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://zto.investorroom.com.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. ZTO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of the HKEX, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about ZTO's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: risks relating to the development of the e-commerce and express delivery industries in China; its significant reliance on certain third-party e-commerce platforms; risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel; intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share; any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system; ZTO's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZTO's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and ZTO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Revenues 11,831,807

14,549,892

2,144,389

22,723,272

27,832,256

4,101,967 Cost of revenues (8,887,410)

(10,816,639)

(1,594,175)

(17,089,655)

(20,863,782)

(3,074,941) Gross profit 2,944,397

3,733,253

550,214

5,633,617

6,968,474

1,027,026 Operating (expenses)/income:





















Selling, general and administrative (623,587)

(556,667)

(82,043)

(1,361,098)

(1,372,331)

(202,257) Other operating income, net 154,274

51,326

7,565

607,943

177,037

26,092 Total operating expenses (469,313)

(505,341)

(74,478)

(753,155)

(1,195,294)

(176,165) Income from operations 2,475,084

3,227,912

475,736

4,880,462

5,773,180

850,861 Other income/(expenses):





















Interest income 208,732

155,709

22,949

407,124

321,654

47,406 Interest expense (98,112)

(70,627)

(10,409)

(166,988)

(120,899)

(17,818) (Loss)/gain from fair value changes of





















financial instruments (3,635)

45,410

6,693

32,978

100,354

14,790 Loss on disposal of equity investees,





















subsidiary and others (714)

(8,829)

(1,301)

(567)

(8,351)

(1,231) Impairment of Goodwill (84,431)

-

-

(84,431)

-

- Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss) before





















tax 16,419

6,936

1,022

12,375

(21,898)

(3,227) Income before income tax, and share of





















income in equity method investments 2,513,343

3,356,511

494,690

5,080,953

6,044,040

890,781 Income tax expense (575,531)

(258,640)

(38,119)

(1,107,105)

(810,820)

(119,500) Share of income/(expense) in equity method





















investments 26,747

(20,299)

(2,992)

29,892

708

104 Net income 1,964,559

3,077,572

453,579

4,003,740

5,233,928

771,385 Net income attributable to non-controlling





















interests (26,227)

(26,681)

(3,932)

(72,161)

(64,704)

(9,536) Net income attributable to ZTO Express





















(Cayman) Inc. 1,938,332

3,050,891

449,647

3,931,579

5,169,224

761,849 Net income attributable to ordinary





















shareholders 1,938,332

3,050,891

449,647

3,931,579

5,169,224

761,849 Net earnings per share attributed to





















ordinary shareholders





















Basic 2.42

3.99

0.59

4.92

6.71

0.99 Diluted 2.37

3.78

0.56

4.81

6.44

0.95 Weighted average shares used in calculating





















net earnings per ordinary share/ADS





















Basic 799,752,637

765,053,979

765,053,979

799,123,030

770,575,485

770,575,485 Diluted 833,990,437

814,969,973

814,969,973

833,360,830

809,872,825

809,872,825 Net income 1,964,559

3,077,572

453,579

4,003,740

5,233,928

771,385 Other comprehensive income/(expense),





















net of tax of nil:





















Foreign currency translation adjustment 41,831

22,572

3,327

50,532

12,650

1,864 Comprehensive income 2,006,390

3,100,144

456,906

4,054,272

5,246,578

773,249 Comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to





















non-controlling interests (26,227)

(26,681)

(3,932)

(72,161)

(64,704)

(9,536) Comprehensive income attributable to ZTO





















Express (Cayman) Inc. 1,980,163

3,073,463

452,974

3,982,111

5,181,874

763,713

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:



As of

December 31,

June 30,

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share data) ASSETS

Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 10,011,533

9,906,896

1,460,096 Restricted cash 29,129

44,638

6,579 Accounts receivable, net 1,287,475

1,627,114

239,807 Financing receivables 674,880

488,569

72,006 Short-term investment 15,620,892

21,400,891

3,154,101 Inventories 40,648

31,002

4,569 Advances to suppliers 719,277

760,403

112,070 Prepayments and other current assets 5,102,997

5,208,995

767,711 Amounts due from related parties 477,865

606,988

89,459 Total current assets 33,964,696

40,075,496

5,906,398 Investments in equity investees 1,951,910

2,159,811

318,317 Property and equipment, net 35,433,509

35,956,197

5,299,288 Land use rights, net 6,762,240

6,900,233

1,016,969 Intangible assets, net 52,758

39,599

5,836 Operating lease right-of-use assets 398,082

231,129

34,064 Goodwill 4,157,111

4,157,111

612,682 Deferred tax assets 1,103,655

1,234,137

181,889 Long-term investment 5,221,110

6,520,491

961,001 Long-term financing receivables 1,039,946

969,868

142,941 Other non-current assets 938,980

499,473

73,613 TOTAL ASSETS 91,023,997

98,743,545

14,552,998 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term bank borrowing 10,934,419

11,621,408

1,712,784 Accounts payable 2,577,229

2,605,564

384,013 Advances from customers 1,833,131

1,872,809

276,018 Income tax payable 279,541

314,134

46,298 Amounts due to related parties 796,660

626,792

92,378 Operating lease liabilities 139,787

89,207

13,147 Dividends payable 19,659

19,625

2,892 Other current liabilities 6,288,714

6,816,229

1,004,587 Total current liabilities 22,869,140

23,965,768

3,532,117 Long-term bank borrowing 18,000

17,000

2,505 Non-current operating lease liabilities 261,257

126,648

18,666 Deferred tax liabilities 615,073

710,382

104,697 Convertible senior notes 124,114

10,185,580

1,501,169 TOTAL LIABILITIES 23,887,584

35,005,378

5,159,154 Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized;











795,528,169 shares issued and 790,812,316 shares outstanding as of December









31, 2025; 769,900,693 shares issued and 760,321,796 shares outstanding









as of June 30, 2026) 513

495

73 Additional paid-in capital 24,000,698

22,188,334

3,270,156 Treasury shares, at cost (254,480)

(1,181,259)

(174,096) Retained earnings 42,918,864

42,910,215

6,324,183 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (281,266)

(268,616)

(39,589) ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity 66,384,329

63,649,169

9,380,727 Non-controlling interests 752,084

88,998

13,117 Total Equity 67,136,413

63,738,167

9,393,844 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 91,023,997

98,743,545

14,552,998

Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,168,208

4,563,570

672,586

4,531,184

7,352,615

1,083,641 Net cash used in investing activities (1,163,517)

(3,529,923)

(520,246)

(4,321,982)

(10,704,472)

(1,577,644) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (117,713)

(2,433,546)

(358,660)

(378,804)

3,397,527

500,734 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash





















equivalents and restricted cash (19,706)

(84,631)

(12,473)

(32,266)

(134,798)

(19,867) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents





















and restricted cash 867,272

(1,484,530)

(218,793)

(201,868)

(89,128)

(13,136) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at





















beginning of period 12,461,807

11,442,119

1,686,360

13,530,947

10,046,717

1,480,703 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of





















period 13,329,079

9,957,589

1,467,567

13,329,079

9,957,589

1,467,567

























The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:



As of

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents 13,291,796

9,906,896

1,460,096 Restricted cash, current 22,684

44,638

6,579 Restricted cash, non-current 14,599

6,055

892 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 13,329,079

9,957,589

1,467,567

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Net income 1,964,559

3,077,572

453,579

4,003,740

5,233,928

771,385 Add:





















Share-based compensation expense (1) 2,994

1,197

176

223,263

222,316

32,765 Impairment of Goodwill 84,431

-

-

84,431

-

- Loss on disposal of equity investees and





















subsidiary, net of income taxes 714

7,294

1,075

593

6,899

1,017 Adjusted net income 2,052,698

3,086,063

454,830

4,312,027

5,463,143

805,167























Net income 1,964,559

3,077,572

453,579

4,003,740

5,233,928

771,385 Add:





















Depreciation 770,270

777,399

114,574

1,559,378

1,690,048

249,082 Amortization 38,306

47,086

6,940

76,125

96,297

14,192 Interest expenses 98,112

70,627

10,409

166,988

120,899

17,818 Income tax expenses 575,531

258,640

38,119

1,107,105

810,820

119,500 EBITDA 3,446,778

4,231,324

623,621

6,913,336

7,951,992

1,171,977























Add:





















Share-based compensation expense 2,994

1,197

176

223,263

222,316

32,765 Impairment of Goodwill 84,431

-

-

84,431

-

- Loss on disposal of equity investees and





















subsidiary 714

8,829

1,301

567

8,351

1,231 Adjusted EBITDA 3,534,917

4,241,350

625,098

7,221,597

8,182,659

1,205,973

(1) Net of income taxes of nil

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Net income attributable to ordinary





















shareholders 1,938,332

3,050,891

449,647

3,931,579

5,169,224

761,849 Add:





















Share-based compensation expense (1) 2,994

1,197

176

223,263

222,316

32,765 Impairment of Goodwill 84,431

-

-

84,431

-

- Loss on disposal of equity investees





















and subsidiary, net of income taxes 714

7,294

1,075

593

6,899

1,017 Adjusted Net income attributable to





















ordinary shareholders 2,026,471

3,059,382

450,898

4,239,866

5,398,439

795,631























Weighted average shares used in





















calculating net earnings per ordinary





















share/ADS





















Basic 799,752,637

765,053,979

765,053,979

799,123,030

770,575,485

770,575,485 Diluted 833,990,437

814,969,973

814,969,973

833,360,830

809,872,825

809,872,825























Net earnings per share/ADS attributable to





















ordinary shareholders





















Basic 2.42

3.99

0.59

4.92

6.71

0.99 Diluted 2.37

3.78

0.56

4.81

6.44

0.95























Adjusted net earnings per share/ADS





















attributable to ordinary shareholders





















Basic 2.53

4.00

0.59

5.31

7.01

1.03 Diluted 2.48

3.79

0.56

5.18

6.73

0.99



























(1) Net of income taxes of nil



























For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +86 21 5980 4508

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.