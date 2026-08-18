ZTO Reports Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results
News provided byZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
Aug 18, 2026, 18:00 ET
10.5 Billion Parcels Expanded Market Share to 19.9%
Adjusted Net Income Increased 50.3% to RMB3.1 Billion
SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the second Quarter ended June 30, 2026[1]. The Company grew parcel volume by 6.5% year over year while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction. Adjusted net income increased 50.3%[2] to RMB3.1 billion. Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB4.6 billion.
Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights
- Revenues were RMB14,549.9 million (US$2,144.4 million), an increase of 23.0% from RMB11,831.8 million in the same period of 2025.
- Gross profit was RMB3,733.3 million (US$550.2 million), an increase of 26.8% from RMB2,944.4 million in the same period of 2025.
- Net income was RMB3,077.6 million (US$453.6 million), an increase of 56.7% from RMB1,964.6 million in the same period of 2025.
- Adjusted EBITDA[3] was RMB4,241.4 million (US$625.1 million), an increase of 20.0% from RMB3,534.9 million in the same period of 2025.
- Adjusted net income was RMB3,086.1 million (US$454.8 million), an increase of 50.3% from RMB2,052.7 million in the same period of 2025.
- Basic and diluted net earnings per American depositary share ("ADS"[4]) were RMB3.99 (US$0.59) and RMB3.78 (US$0.56), an increase of 64.9% and 59.5% from RMB2.42 and RMB2.37 in the same period of 2025, respectively.
- Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders[5] were RMB4.00 (US$0.59) and RMB3.79 (US$0.56), an increase of 58.1% and 52.8% from RMB2.53 and RMB2.48 in the same period of 2025 respectively.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB4,563.6 million (US$672.6 million), compared with RMB2,168.2 million in the same period of 2025.
Operational Highlights for Second Quarter 2026
- Parcel volume was 10,486 million, increased 6.5% from 9,847 million in the same period of 2025.
- Number of pickup/delivery outlets was over 31,000 as of June 30, 2026.
- Number of direct network partners was approximately 6,000 as of June 30, 2026.
- Number of self-owned line-haul vehicles was over 10,000 as of June 30, 2026.
- Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was over 3,600 as of June 30, 2026.
- Number of sorting hubs was 92 as of June 30, 2026, among which 87 are operated by the Company and 5 by the Company's network partners.
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[1] An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at http://zto.investorroom.com.
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[2] Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of Goodwill, impairment of investments in equity investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary and corresponding tax impact which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.
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[3] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of Goodwill, impairment of investments in equity investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.
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[4] One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
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[5] Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted American depositary shares, respectively.
Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, "In the second quarter of 2026, ZTO remained focused on elevating service quality and customer experience, improving operational efficiency, and fostering fair, transparent network policies. We handled a total parcel volume of 10.5 billion, representing a 6.5% year–over–year increase, outpacing the industry average by 2.3 percentage points. Adjusted net income reached RMB 3.1 billion. Daily average retail parcel volume continued to grow faster than traditional e–commerce parcel volumes. This structural shift boosted parcel volumes while enhancing overall profit margins."
Mr. Lai added, "China's express–delivery industry continued to benefit from regulatory guidance, with broad–based profit expansion marking a shift in priorities toward value–driven development alongside volume growth. ZTO's Quality–First commitment and consistent performance are backed by our industry–leading operational efficiency and fairness–oriented network governance. Deep–rooted in our Shared–Success philosophy and practices, we enable and support improved returns for our network partners and couriers, while delivering sound profitability for the company. Supported by constructive regulatory guidance and our competitive advantages — including advancing digital–technology capabilities and nurtured trust and cohesiveness across our franchise partner network — we are well positioned to navigate industry and economic cycles."
Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, commented, "For the second quarter this year, our core express ASP rose 15.5% in the second quarter, supported by an improved revenue mix driven by higher–value key–account volumes, including rapidly expanding reverse–logistics business. Despite cost pressures stemming from oil–price volatility, combined unit sorting and transportation costs decreased by 2 cents, thanks to digitization and lean operations. SG&A, excluding SBC, represented approximately 3.8% of revenue, compared with 5.2% in the same period last year. Operating cash flow was RMB 4.6 billion, while capital expenditure totaled RMB 952 million."
Ms. Yan added, "ZTO's long–standing profitable–growth strategy remains effective amid today's subdued growth environment. Our steady market–share gains are bolstered by sustained government efforts against involution, as well as our ongoing focus on the stability of our unique franchise–partner network, which thrives on the equitable allocation of risks and rewards. We intend to further solidify our volume leadership. Considering evolving market dynamics and slowing industry parcel–volume growth for the full year, we have updated our annual parcel–volume growth guidance to 6–10% year–over–year."
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Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
RMB
|
%
|
RMB
|
US$
|
%
|
RMB
|
%
|
RMB
|
US$
|
%
|
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
Express delivery services
|
10,983,751
|
92.8
|
13,683,530
|
2,016,703
|
94.0
|
21,106,041
|
92.9
|
26,207,309
|
3,862,479
|
94.2
|
Freight forwarding services
|
180,257
|
1.5
|
218,349
|
32,181
|
1.5
|
359,477
|
1.5
|
374,259
|
55,159
|
1.3
|
Sale of accessories
|
635,770
|
5.4
|
624,942
|
92,105
|
4.3
|
1,196,066
|
5.3
|
1,202,617
|
177,244
|
4.3
|
Others
|
32,029
|
0.3
|
23,071
|
3,400
|
0.2
|
61,688
|
0.3
|
48,071
|
7,085
|
0.2
|
Total revenues
|
11,831,807
|
100.0
|
14,549,892
|
2,144,389
|
100.0
|
22,723,272
|
100.0
|
27,832,256
|
4,101,967
|
100.0
Total Revenues were RMB 14,549.9 million (US$ 2,144.4 million), increased 23.0% from RMB11,831.8 million in the same period of 2025. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 23.0% compared to the same period of 2025 as a result of a 6.5% growth in parcel volume and a 15.5% increase in parcel unit price. Within core express delivery revenue, key account revenue, generated by direct sales organizations, increased by 63.6% mainly driven by increase in e-commerce return parcels. Revenue from freight forwarding services increased by 21.1% compared to the same period of 2025. Revenue from sales of accessories, largely consisted of sales of thermal paper for digital waybills, decreased by 1.7%. Other revenues were mainly derived from financing services.
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
RMB
|
%
|
RMB
|
US$
|
%
|
RMB
|
%
|
RMB
|
US$
|
%
|
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
Line-haul transportation cost
|
3,290,945
|
27.8
|
3,375,579
|
497,499
|
23.2
|
6,774,009
|
29.8
|
6,905,747
|
1,017,781
|
24.8
|
Sorting hub operating cost
|
2,414,839
|
20.4
|
2,505,815
|
369,311
|
17.2
|
4,729,435
|
20.8
|
4,960,086
|
731,026
|
17.8
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Freight forwarding cost
|
170,235
|
1.4
|
179,844
|
26,506
|
1.2
|
343,028
|
1.5
|
334,109
|
49,242
|
1.2
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Cost of accessories sold
|
151,204
|
1.3
|
145,751
|
21,481
|
1.0
|
284,463
|
1.3
|
273,340
|
40,285
|
1.0
|
Other costs
|
2,860,187
|
24.2
|
4,609,650
|
679,378
|
31.7
|
4,958,720
|
21.8
|
8,390,500
|
1,236,607
|
30.2
|
Total cost of revenues
|
8,887,410
|
75.1
|
10,816,639
|
1,594,175
|
74.3
|
17,089,655
|
75.2
|
20,863,782
|
3,074,941
|
75.0
Total cost of revenues was RMB10,816.6 million (US$1,594.2 million), an increase of 21.7% from RMB8,887.4 million in the same period last year.
Line-haul transportation cost was RMB3,375.6 million (US$497.5 million), increased 2.6% from RMB3,290.9 million in the same period last year. The unit transportation cost decreased 3.0% or 1 cent mainly attributable to better economies of scale and improved load rate through more effective route planning offsetting higher diesel prices.
Sorting hub operating cost was RMB2,505.8 million (US$369.3 million), increased 3.8% from RMB2,414.8 million in the same period last year. The increase primarily consisted of (i) RMB84.5 million (US$12.5 million) increase in labor-associated costs partially offset by automation-driven efficiency improvements, and (ii) RMB14.8 million (US$2.2 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs associated with automation facilities and equipment upgrades. As of June 30, 2026, there were 782 sets of automated sorting equipment in service, compared to 690 sets as of June 30, 2025.
Cost of accessories sold was RMB145.8 million (US$21.5 million), decreased by 3.6% compared with RMB151.2 million in the same period last year.
Other costs were RMB4,609.7 million (US$679.4 million), increased 61.2% from RMB2,860.2 million in the same period last year, which was mainly due to an increase of RMB1,620.4 million (US$238.8 million) for pickup and dispatching costs paid to network partners associated with serving key account customers, primarily for handling e-commerce return parcels.
Gross Profit was RMB3,733.3 million (US$550.2 million), increased by 26.8% from RMB2,944.4 million in the same period last year. Gross margin rate improved to 25.7% from 24.9% in the same period last year.
Total Operating Expenses were RMB505.3 million (US$74.5 million), compared to RMB469.3 million in the same period last year.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB556.7 million (US$82.0 million), decreased by 10.7% from RMB623.6 million in the same period last year, mainly due to a RMB 40.8 million (US$6.0 million) allowance of credit losses relating to financing receivables recognized in the same period of last year.
Other operating income, net was RMB51.3 million (US$7.6 million), compared to RMB154.3 million in the same period last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) RMB23.7 million (US$3.5 million) of government subsidies and tax rebates, and (ii) RMB27.6 million (US$4.1 million) of rental and other income.
Income from operations was RMB3,227.9 million (US$475.7 million), increased 30.4% from RMB2,475.1 million for the same period last year. The operating margin rate increased to 22.2% from 20.9% in the same period last year.
Interest income was RMB155.7 million (US$22.9 million), compared with RMB208.7 million in the same period last year.
Interest expenses was RMB70.6 million (US$10.4 million), compared with RMB98.1 million in the same period last year.
Gain from fair value changes of financial instruments was RMB45.4 million (US$6.7 million), compared with a loss of RMB3.6 million in the same period last year. Such gain or loss from fair value changes of the financial instruments is quoted by commercial banks according to market-based estimation of future redemption prices.
Income tax expenses were RMB258.6 million (US$38.1 million) compared to RMB575.5 million in the same period last year. The overall income tax rate was 7.7%, down 15.2 percentage points year over year. The decline was mainly attributable to an income tax refund of RMB344.3 million (US$50.7 million) received by Shanghai Zhongtongji Network Technology Co., Ltd. (上海中通吉網絡技術有限公司), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, upon its recognition as a "Key Software Enterprise" qualifying for a preferential tax rate of 10% for tax year 2025.
Net income was RMB3,077.6 million (US$453.6 million), which increased by 56.7% increase from RMB1,964.6 million in the same period last year.
Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB3.99 (US$0.59) and RMB3.78 (US$0.56), compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB2.42 and RMB2.37 in the same period last year, respectively.
Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB4.00 (US$0.59) and RMB3.79 (US$0.56), compared with RMB2.53 and RMB2.48 in the same period last year, respectively.
Adjusted net income was RMB3,086.1 million (US$454.8 million), compared with RMB2,052.7 million during the same period last year.
EBITDA[1] was RMB4,231.3 million (US$623.6 million), compared with RMB3,446.8 million in the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITDA was RMB4,241.4 million (US$625.1 million), compared to RMB3,534.9 million in the same period last year.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB4,563.6 million (US$672.6 million), compared with RMB2,168.2 million in the same period last year.
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[1] EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.
Appointment of New Independent Director
The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has announced that Mr. Wei Zhu has been appointed as an independent director, effective August 19, 2026.
Mr. Zhu has over 35 years of experience in management consulting, investment banking, private equity investment and large-scale corporate management. From April 2026, Mr. Zhu has served as a director and advisor to Shanghai Xforceplus Information Technology Co., Ltd. and its affiliate for AI technology. From June 2024 to February 2026, Mr. Zhu served as co-head of North Asia at Alvarez & Marsal. From 2018 to 2021, Mr. Zhu served as chairman of Greater China at Accenture plc and was appointed to Accenture's global management committee in 2020. Previously, Mr. Zhu served as global co-head of Standard Chartered Bank's private equity business from 2009 to 2017, senior managing director and head of CVC Capital Partners from 2008 to 2009, managing director at Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Company Limited from 2005 to 2008, senior partner and president of Greater China at Roland Berger from 2004 to 2005, and president of Greater China at A.T. Kearney from 2001 to 2003. Mr. Zhu has served as an independent director of Shanghai Foreign Service Holding Group Co., Ltd. since September 2021. Mr. Zhu received a Bachelor in Foreign Service from Georgetown University in 1986 and an MBA from the University of Chicago in 1992.
Shareholder Return Update
As disclosed in March 2026, the Board has approved an enhanced return mechanism, pursuant to which the Company targets an aggregate annual shareholder return ratio of no less than 50% of its adjusted net income for the prior fiscal year, comprising both cash dividends and share repurchases.
As of the end of the second quarter, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 31,788,692 Class A Ordinary Shares for US$740 million (including repurchase commissions) in 2026, equivalent to 52% of its adjusted net income for 2025. As such, the Board did not recommend the distribution of an interim dividend for the first half of 2026.
In March 2026, the Board also approved a new share repurchase program (the "New Program"), authorizing share repurchases of up to US$1.5 billion of its shares over a 24-month period, effective from March 20, 2026 to March 20, 2028. As of the end of the second quarter of 2026, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 6,161,216 ADSs for US$138 million (including repurchase commissions) under the New Program, leaving US$1.36 billion of capacity under the authorisation.
Business Outlook
Based on current market and operating conditions, the Company revises its previously stated annual guidance. Parcel volume for 2026 is expected to increase by 6.0% to 10.0% year over year, representing a parcel volume range of 40.8 billion to 42.4 billion. Such estimates represent management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB 6.7851 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate on June 30, 2026 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.
The Company believes that such non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the related expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income, and provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Conference Call Information
ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 18, 2026 (8:30 AM Beijing Time on Wednesday, August 19, 2026).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
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United States:
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1-888-317-6003
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Hong Kong:
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800-963-976
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Mainland China:
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4001-206-115
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International:
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1-412-317-6061
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Passcode:
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1904847
Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until August 24, 2026:
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United States:
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1-855-669-9658
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International:
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1-412-317-0088
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Passcode:
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8514365
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://zto.investorroom.com.
About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.
ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.
For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. ZTO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of the HKEX, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about ZTO's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: risks relating to the development of the e-commerce and express delivery industries in China; its significant reliance on certain third-party e-commerce platforms; risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel; intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share; any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system; ZTO's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZTO's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and ZTO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
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UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
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Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
Revenues
|
11,831,807
|
14,549,892
|
2,144,389
|
22,723,272
|
27,832,256
|
4,101,967
|
Cost of revenues
|
(8,887,410)
|
(10,816,639)
|
(1,594,175)
|
(17,089,655)
|
(20,863,782)
|
(3,074,941)
|
Gross profit
|
2,944,397
|
3,733,253
|
550,214
|
5,633,617
|
6,968,474
|
1,027,026
|
Operating (expenses)/income:
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(623,587)
|
(556,667)
|
(82,043)
|
(1,361,098)
|
(1,372,331)
|
(202,257)
|
Other operating income, net
|
154,274
|
51,326
|
7,565
|
607,943
|
177,037
|
26,092
|
Total operating expenses
|
(469,313)
|
(505,341)
|
(74,478)
|
(753,155)
|
(1,195,294)
|
(176,165)
|
Income from operations
|
2,475,084
|
3,227,912
|
475,736
|
4,880,462
|
5,773,180
|
850,861
|
Other income/(expenses):
|
Interest income
|
208,732
|
155,709
|
22,949
|
407,124
|
321,654
|
47,406
|
Interest expense
|
(98,112)
|
(70,627)
|
(10,409)
|
(166,988)
|
(120,899)
|
(17,818)
|
(Loss)/gain from fair value changes of
|
financial instruments
|
(3,635)
|
45,410
|
6,693
|
32,978
|
100,354
|
14,790
|
Loss on disposal of equity investees,
|
subsidiary and others
|
(714)
|
(8,829)
|
(1,301)
|
(567)
|
(8,351)
|
(1,231)
|
Impairment of Goodwill
|
(84,431)
|
-
|
-
|
(84,431)
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss) before
|
tax
|
16,419
|
6,936
|
1,022
|
12,375
|
(21,898)
|
(3,227)
|
Income before income tax, and share of
|
income in equity method investments
|
2,513,343
|
3,356,511
|
494,690
|
5,080,953
|
6,044,040
|
890,781
|
Income tax expense
|
(575,531)
|
(258,640)
|
(38,119)
|
(1,107,105)
|
(810,820)
|
(119,500)
|
Share of income/(expense) in equity method
|
investments
|
26,747
|
(20,299)
|
(2,992)
|
29,892
|
708
|
104
|
Net income
|
1,964,559
|
3,077,572
|
453,579
|
4,003,740
|
5,233,928
|
771,385
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling
|
interests
|
(26,227)
|
(26,681)
|
(3,932)
|
(72,161)
|
(64,704)
|
(9,536)
|
Net income attributable to ZTO Express
|
(Cayman) Inc.
|
1,938,332
|
3,050,891
|
449,647
|
3,931,579
|
5,169,224
|
761,849
|
Net income attributable to ordinary
|
shareholders
|
1,938,332
|
3,050,891
|
449,647
|
3,931,579
|
5,169,224
|
761,849
|
Net earnings per share attributed to
|
ordinary shareholders
|
Basic
|
2.42
|
3.99
|
0.59
|
4.92
|
6.71
|
0.99
|
Diluted
|
2.37
|
3.78
|
0.56
|
4.81
|
6.44
|
0.95
|
Weighted average shares used in calculating
|
net earnings per ordinary share/ADS
|
Basic
|
799,752,637
|
765,053,979
|
765,053,979
|
799,123,030
|
770,575,485
|
770,575,485
|
Diluted
|
833,990,437
|
814,969,973
|
814,969,973
|
833,360,830
|
809,872,825
|
809,872,825
|
Net income
|
1,964,559
|
3,077,572
|
453,579
|
4,003,740
|
5,233,928
|
771,385
|
Other comprehensive income/(expense),
|
net of tax of nil:
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
41,831
|
22,572
|
3,327
|
50,532
|
12,650
|
1,864
|
Comprehensive income
|
2,006,390
|
3,100,144
|
456,906
|
4,054,272
|
5,246,578
|
773,249
|
Comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to
|
non-controlling interests
|
(26,227)
|
(26,681)
|
(3,932)
|
(72,161)
|
(64,704)
|
(9,536)
|
Comprehensive income attributable to ZTO
|
Express (Cayman) Inc.
|
1,980,163
|
3,073,463
|
452,974
|
3,982,111
|
5,181,874
|
763,713
|
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:
|
As of
|
December 31,
|
June 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
(in thousands, except for share data)
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
10,011,533
|
9,906,896
|
1,460,096
|
Restricted cash
|
29,129
|
44,638
|
6,579
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,287,475
|
1,627,114
|
239,807
|
Financing receivables
|
674,880
|
488,569
|
72,006
|
Short-term investment
|
15,620,892
|
21,400,891
|
3,154,101
|
Inventories
|
40,648
|
31,002
|
4,569
|
Advances to suppliers
|
719,277
|
760,403
|
112,070
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
5,102,997
|
5,208,995
|
767,711
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
477,865
|
606,988
|
89,459
|
Total current assets
|
33,964,696
|
40,075,496
|
5,906,398
|
Investments in equity investees
|
1,951,910
|
2,159,811
|
318,317
|
Property and equipment, net
|
35,433,509
|
35,956,197
|
5,299,288
|
Land use rights, net
|
6,762,240
|
6,900,233
|
1,016,969
|
Intangible assets, net
|
52,758
|
39,599
|
5,836
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
398,082
|
231,129
|
34,064
|
Goodwill
|
4,157,111
|
4,157,111
|
612,682
|
Deferred tax assets
|
1,103,655
|
1,234,137
|
181,889
|
Long-term investment
|
5,221,110
|
6,520,491
|
961,001
|
Long-term financing receivables
|
1,039,946
|
969,868
|
142,941
|
Other non-current assets
|
938,980
|
499,473
|
73,613
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
91,023,997
|
98,743,545
|
14,552,998
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Short-term bank borrowing
|
10,934,419
|
11,621,408
|
1,712,784
|
Accounts payable
|
2,577,229
|
2,605,564
|
384,013
|
Advances from customers
|
1,833,131
|
1,872,809
|
276,018
|
Income tax payable
|
279,541
|
314,134
|
46,298
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
796,660
|
626,792
|
92,378
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
139,787
|
89,207
|
13,147
|
Dividends payable
|
19,659
|
19,625
|
2,892
|
Other current liabilities
|
6,288,714
|
6,816,229
|
1,004,587
|
Total current liabilities
|
22,869,140
|
23,965,768
|
3,532,117
|
Long-term bank borrowing
|
18,000
|
17,000
|
2,505
|
Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
261,257
|
126,648
|
18,666
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
615,073
|
710,382
|
104,697
|
Convertible senior notes
|
124,114
|
10,185,580
|
1,501,169
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
23,887,584
|
35,005,378
|
5,159,154
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized;
|
795,528,169 shares issued and 790,812,316 shares outstanding as of December
|
31, 2025; 769,900,693 shares issued and 760,321,796 shares outstanding
|
as of June 30, 2026)
|
513
|
495
|
73
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
24,000,698
|
22,188,334
|
3,270,156
|
Treasury shares, at cost
|
(254,480)
|
(1,181,259)
|
(174,096)
|
Retained earnings
|
42,918,864
|
42,910,215
|
6,324,183
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(281,266)
|
(268,616)
|
(39,589)
|
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity
|
66,384,329
|
63,649,169
|
9,380,727
|
Non-controlling interests
|
752,084
|
88,998
|
13,117
|
Total Equity
|
67,136,413
|
63,738,167
|
9,393,844
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
91,023,997
|
98,743,545
|
14,552,998
|
Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
(in thousands)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
2,168,208
|
4,563,570
|
672,586
|
4,531,184
|
7,352,615
|
1,083,641
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(1,163,517)
|
(3,529,923)
|
(520,246)
|
(4,321,982)
|
(10,704,472)
|
(1,577,644)
|
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
|
(117,713)
|
(2,433,546)
|
(358,660)
|
(378,804)
|
3,397,527
|
500,734
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
|
equivalents and restricted cash
|
(19,706)
|
(84,631)
|
(12,473)
|
(32,266)
|
(134,798)
|
(19,867)
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents
|
and restricted cash
|
867,272
|
(1,484,530)
|
(218,793)
|
(201,868)
|
(89,128)
|
(13,136)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
|
beginning of period
|
12,461,807
|
11,442,119
|
1,686,360
|
13,530,947
|
10,046,717
|
1,480,703
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of
|
period
|
13,329,079
|
9,957,589
|
1,467,567
|
13,329,079
|
9,957,589
|
1,467,567
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:
|
As of
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
(in thousands)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
13,291,796
|
9,906,896
|
1,460,096
|
Restricted cash, current
|
22,684
|
44,638
|
6,579
|
Restricted cash, non-current
|
14,599
|
6,055
|
892
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
13,329,079
|
9,957,589
|
1,467,567
|
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
Net income
|
1,964,559
|
3,077,572
|
453,579
|
4,003,740
|
5,233,928
|
771,385
|
Add:
|
Share-based compensation expense (1)
|
2,994
|
1,197
|
176
|
223,263
|
222,316
|
32,765
|
Impairment of Goodwill
|
84,431
|
-
|
-
|
84,431
|
-
|
-
|
Loss on disposal of equity investees and
|
subsidiary, net of income taxes
|
714
|
7,294
|
1,075
|
593
|
6,899
|
1,017
|
Adjusted net income
|
2,052,698
|
3,086,063
|
454,830
|
4,312,027
|
5,463,143
|
805,167
|
Net income
|
1,964,559
|
3,077,572
|
453,579
|
4,003,740
|
5,233,928
|
771,385
|
Add:
|
Depreciation
|
770,270
|
777,399
|
114,574
|
1,559,378
|
1,690,048
|
249,082
|
Amortization
|
38,306
|
47,086
|
6,940
|
76,125
|
96,297
|
14,192
|
Interest expenses
|
98,112
|
70,627
|
10,409
|
166,988
|
120,899
|
17,818
|
Income tax expenses
|
575,531
|
258,640
|
38,119
|
1,107,105
|
810,820
|
119,500
|
EBITDA
|
3,446,778
|
4,231,324
|
623,621
|
6,913,336
|
7,951,992
|
1,171,977
|
Add:
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
2,994
|
1,197
|
176
|
223,263
|
222,316
|
32,765
|
Impairment of Goodwill
|
84,431
|
-
|
-
|
84,431
|
-
|
-
|
Loss on disposal of equity investees and
|
subsidiary
|
714
|
8,829
|
1,301
|
567
|
8,351
|
1,231
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
3,534,917
|
4,241,350
|
625,098
|
7,221,597
|
8,182,659
|
1,205,973
|
(1) Net of income taxes of nil
|
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
Net income attributable to ordinary
|
shareholders
|
1,938,332
|
3,050,891
|
449,647
|
3,931,579
|
5,169,224
|
761,849
|
Add:
|
Share-based compensation expense (1)
|
2,994
|
1,197
|
176
|
223,263
|
222,316
|
32,765
|
Impairment of Goodwill
|
84,431
|
-
|
-
|
84,431
|
-
|
-
|
Loss on disposal of equity investees
|
and subsidiary, net of income taxes
|
714
|
7,294
|
1,075
|
593
|
6,899
|
1,017
|
Adjusted Net income attributable to
|
ordinary shareholders
|
2,026,471
|
3,059,382
|
450,898
|
4,239,866
|
5,398,439
|
795,631
|
Weighted average shares used in
|
calculating net earnings per ordinary
|
share/ADS
|
Basic
|
799,752,637
|
765,053,979
|
765,053,979
|
799,123,030
|
770,575,485
|
770,575,485
|
Diluted
|
833,990,437
|
814,969,973
|
814,969,973
|
833,360,830
|
809,872,825
|
809,872,825
|
Net earnings per share/ADS attributable to
|
ordinary shareholders
|
Basic
|
2.42
|
3.99
|
0.59
|
4.92
|
6.71
|
0.99
|
Diluted
|
2.37
|
3.78
|
0.56
|
4.81
|
6.44
|
0.95
|
Adjusted net earnings per share/ADS
|
attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
Basic
|
2.53
|
4.00
|
0.59
|
5.31
|
7.01
|
1.03
|
Diluted
|
2.48
|
3.79
|
0.56
|
5.18
|
6.73
|
0.99
|
(1) Net of income taxes of nil
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +86 21 5980 4508
SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
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