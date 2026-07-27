Zum Hosts Philadelphia Open House Hiring Event Ahead of 2026-27 School Year

Three-day event offers on-site interviews, competitive pay and benefits, and the opportunity to tour Zum's next-generation, air-conditioned school bus

PHILADELPHIA, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zum, a leader in modern student mobility, will host a three-day Open House Hiring Event to recruit Zum-employed school bus drivers and attendants who will support Zum's launch of home-to-school transportation services for the School District of Philadelphia in the 2026–27 school year.

The event will take place Tuesday, July 28 through Thursday, July 30, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Unique Experience Social Space, 2823 E. Schiller Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134.

Zum, a leader in modern student mobility, will host a three-day Open House Hiring Event to recruit Zum-employed school bus drivers and attendants who will support Zum’s launch of home-to-school transportation services for the School District of Philadelphia in the 2026–27 school year.

Experienced school bus drivers and monitors, those just starting their career, and those looking for new career opportunities, are all welcome to attend. Candidates will have the opportunity to interview on site and may receive an offer letter within three days.

Open positions include:

School Bus Drivers: $30.23–$37.33/hour

Bus Attendants: $20.10–$30.00/hour

Drivers and attendants also receive:

Medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits

Five guaranteed hours per day

A modern fleet of air-conditioned, state of the art school buses

A supportive team environment and technology designed to make every day easier

As Zum expands in Philadelphia, the company is building more than a transportation operation—it's building a team of local professionals dedicated to helping students get to school safely, reliably, and on time.

Designed with drivers in mind, Zum's next-generation buses feature air conditioning, ergonomic seating, turn-by-turn navigation on an easy-to-use driver tablet, and tools that simplify daily operations. Zum's Connected Mobility Experience (CMX) also keeps families informed with real-time updates and proactive notifications, allowing drivers to stay focused on what matters most—getting students safely to and from school.

"At Zum, we know our drivers are the heart of everything we do," said Missy Lash, General Manager at Zum. "We are proud to offer competitive pay, excellent benefits, a modern fleet of air-conditioned buses, and the tools drivers need to succeed. Whether you are an experienced driver or new to the profession, we will provide the training and support to help you build a rewarding career while making a real difference for students and families."

"I love driving and being out on the road rather than being stuck in an office. It feels like you're your own boss," said Mark C., a Zum driver. "Going through Zum's training program prepared me really well for the job. Joining Zum has been a smart choice—it's not just a job, it's a rewarding career."

Today, more than 6,500 schools across 18 states have relied on Zum's Connected Mobility Experience (CMX) platform to deliver safer, more reliable, and more transparent student mobility.

Members of the media are invited to attend the event, interview Zum leadership and get a first look at Zum's next-generation, air-conditioned school bus—designed to provide drivers with modern tools and families with greater peace of mind.

About Zum

Zum is revolutionizing mass mobility with its Connected Mobility Experience (CMX) system that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the student mobility market—the largest segment of the mass mobility industry—Zum CMX is transforming a daily source of anxiety and disruption into a reliable, transparent, and efficient mobility experience for students and families. Learn more at www.ridezum.com.

Today, more than 6,500 schools in 18 states have relied on the Zum CMX system. Recognized globally for its innovative approach and operational execution, Zum has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50 and Changemakers, the World Economic Forum, and the Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies lists. Zum is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, GIC, SoftBank, and TPG.

Media Contact

Jenny Mayfield

VP, Communications, Zum

[email protected]

SOURCE Zūm