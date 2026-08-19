Zum Named As a Finalist in the 2026 Reuters Global Sustainability Awards

Company recognized for modernizing student mobility through its AI-powered Zum CMX platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm, a leader in modern student mobility, today announced that it has been selected as a finalist in three categories by the 2026 Reuters Global Sustainability Awards.

The prestigious awards recognize companies that show "unwavering dedication to pioneering sustainable business models and advancing the transition towards a net-zero future." Zum is a finalist for the Product Innovation Award, the Small-Medium Enterprise of the Year Award, and the SDG Pioneer Award. This is the second year in a row that Zum has been recognized as a finalist.

Zūm, a leader in modern student mobility, today announced that it has been selected as a finalist in three categories by the 2026 Reuters Global Sustainability Awards.

"Zum is proud to be advancing a new era of safe, modern student mobility that sets kids up for success in the classroom and delivers lasting benefits to entire communities," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO of Zum. "Zum's Connected Mobility Experience (CMX) — a unified, AI-powered operating system purpose-built for student mobility — is delivering measurable results and expanding access to education nationwide. It is an honor to be recognized as a finalist in the 2026 Reuters Global Sustainability Awards."

Zum is transforming the $40 billion student mobility market through Zum CMX, which connects routing, dispatch, drivers, schools, families, safety, vehicles, and operations in real time. Zum CMX helps districts improve reliability, efficiency, transparency, and the overall student experience.

Additionally, Zum views electrification as the next step in a broader modernization journey that combines technology, operations, transportation infrastructure, and energy infrastructure. Zum employs its vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and bidirectional charging to return energy from electric school buses to the grid. In 2024, Zum launched the U.S.'s first fully electrified school bus fleet in Oakland, CA, with V2G technology. This year, it announced an all-electric school bus fleet in San Francisco Unified — making this bidirectional EV fleet the largest in the country — and the first and largest fully electric, bidirectional fleet in the Northeast for Branford Public Schools (CT).

Today, Zum serves more than 6,500 schools across 18 states nationwide. Zum delivers an average 98% on-time performance and has earned 4.9 out of 5 stars across more than 1.7 million parent ratings.

Winners of the 2026 Reuters Global Sustainability Awards will be announced Oct. 21 in London. Learn more and see the list of finalists here.

To learn more about how Zum is leading the nation in safe and reliable student mobility, visit www.ridezum.com.

About Zum

Zum is modernizing mass mobility with its Connected Mobility Experience (CMX) that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the student mobility market, Zum is addressing a daily source of anxiety and disruption by providing a reliable, transparent, and efficient mobility experience for students and families. Learn more at www.ridezum.com. Today, more than 6,500 schools in 18 states have relied on the Zum CMXTM system.

Media Contact

Jenny Mayfield

VP, Communications, Zum

[email protected]

SOURCE Zūm