Zum Opens New Seattle North Lot, Bringing Jobs Closer to Drivers and Expanding Hiring Ahead of the School Year

Grand opening celebration and hiring event on July 31 will showcase why school bus drivers across Seattle are choosing Zum

SEATTLE, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zum, a leader in modern student mobility, today announced the grand opening of its new Seattle North Lot, a major investment designed to better serve school bus drivers and support Zum's growing operations across Seattle Public Schools. The new facility is expected to significantly reduce commute times for many drivers living north of the city, making it easier to get to work, spend more time with family, and serve students every day.

Zum, a leader in modern student mobility, today announced the grand opening of its new Seattle North Lot, a major investment designed to better serve school bus drivers and support Zum’s growing operations across Seattle Public Schools. The new facility is expected to significantly reduce commute times for many drivers living north of the city, making it easier to get to work, spend more time with family, and serve students every day.

To celebrate the opening, Zum will host a Grand Opening Celebration and Driver Hiring Event on Friday, July 31, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Seattle North Lot at 4601 Shilshole Ave. NW, Seattle, WA 98107.

The event comes as Zum is in the midst of a major hiring spree, filling hundreds of school bus driver jobs within the next few weeks. The event is open to drivers (current and prospective) and members of the media, and will feature:

A ribbon-cutting celebration

A panel discussion with current Zum drivers sharing why they made the move to Zum

Meet-and-greets with local leadership

On-site interviews and job offers

Food, refreshments, raffles, and state-of-the-art school bus tours

"Our drivers are at the heart of everything we do, and this new North Lot is an investment in them," said Liz Sanchez, Executive Vice President of Operations, Zum. "By opening a location that is closer to where many of our drivers live, we are helping reduce daily commute times, improve work-life balance, and create an even better experience for the people who safely transport Seattle students every day. That's one of the many reasons drivers are choosing Zum."

Today, Zum serves thousands of students across Seattle through its partnership with Seattle Public Schools. Zum combines modern operations, industry-leading technology, competitive pay and benefits, and a driver-first culture to deliver safe, reliable, and transparent student mobility.

"Drivers have choices about where they work," said Paul Ahn, General Manager, Zum. "We believe Zum is the best place to be a school bus driver in Seattle. We invite anyone considering a new opportunity to come meet our team, hear directly from fellow drivers, and see why so many drivers across Seattle—and across the country—are choosing Zum."

Current Zum school bus drivers will share their firsthand experiences during a driver panel, discussing the transition to Zum, career growth opportunities, training, and what makes Zum's culture different. Prospective applicants will also have the opportunity to begin the hiring process on site with support from Zum's recruiting team.

School bus drivers who are unable to attend Friday's Grand Opening are encouraged to join Zum at one of two additional hiring events on Tuesday, August 4, or Wednesday, August 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle North Lynnwood. Prospective applicants will have the opportunity to learn more about careers with Zum, interview on-site, and begin the hiring process.

Members of the media are invited to attend the grand opening, interview Zum leadership and learn more about how Zum is investing in Seattle's workforce while modernizing student mobility.

About Zum

Zum is revolutionizing mass mobility with its Connected Mobility Experience (CMX) system that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the student mobility market—the largest segment of the mass mobility industry—Zum CMX is transforming a daily source of anxiety and disruption into a reliable, transparent, and efficient mobility experience for students and families. Learn more at www.ridezum.com.

Today, more than 6,500 schools in 18 states have relied on the Zum CMX system. Recognized globally for its innovative approach and operational execution, Zum has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50 and Changemakers, the World Economic Forum, and the Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies lists. Zum is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, GIC, SoftBank, and TPG.

Media Contact

Jenny Mayfield

VP, Communications, Zum

[email protected]

SOURCE Zūm